Varsity 845: Check out our Section 9 high school girls lacrosse Watch List

Twenty-two schools from Section 9 will be competing in girls lacrosse this season, plus Delaware Valley in Northeast Pennsylvania.

The Section 9 girls season got underway last week with the regular season culminating on May 16. The Section 9 finals will be May 22 and 23 with two title matches each day at James I. O’Neill High School. Regional semifinals will be held May 28 and 29 at Lakeland High School. Regional finals will be June 1 at Queensbury High School. The state semifinals and finals will be hosted by SUNY Cortland on June 7 and 8.

Cornwall, Millbrook and Roosevelt did not participate.

Varsity 845 girls lacrosse Watch List

Bella Alberici, O’Neill, Jr., attack, draw

O'Neill's Bella Alberici looks for an open teammate during the Section 9 Class D girls lacrosse championship game at O'Neill High School in Highland Falls, NY on Thursday, May 26, 2022. O'Neill defeated Red Hook 19-7. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE TIMES HERALD-RECORD

Logan Barry, Minisink Valley, Jr., attack

Jemma Bastian, Chester, Jr., MF

Caitlin Becker, Highland, Sr., attack, draw

Natalie Benincasa, Valley Central, Sr., D

Sierra Blanton, Warwick, Sr., D

Riley Boice, Minisink Valley, Jr., MF

Sophie Brassard, New Paltz, Jr., MF

Deirdre Connolly, Our Lady of Lourdes, Sr., MF

Lourdes' Deirdre Connolly moves the ball up field against Arlington during a May 3, 2022 girls lacrosse game.

Addison Costello, Saugerties, Sr., attack

Illa Defraites Scott, Red Hook, Soph., MF, D

Chayse Delisio, Kingston, Soph., MF

Emma DiLemme, Wallkill, Sr., MF

Meghan Doody, Goshen, Jr., attack

Emmy Dowling, Goshen, Jr., MF

Addy Eck, Rondout Valley, D, attack

Kaitlyn Eisentraut, Middletown, Sr., MF

Yanna Giannoulis, Red Hook, Sr., MF, attack

Kyra Gilligan, Monroe-Woodbury, Fr., MF

Maddie Gollinger, Monroe-Woodbury, Sr., MF

Adelina Grando, Washingtonville, Sr., attack, MF

Stella Greco, Rondout Valley, Eighth, MF

Nevaeh Jackson, Wallkill, Sr., GK

Taylor Kabat, Red Hook, Jr., attack

Helene Kerr, Saugerties, Jr., MF

Leah Klotz, Highland, Sr., attack

Ava Kraszewski, Delaware Valley (Pa.), Jr., MF

Cayleigh Kuiken, Minisink Valley, Jr., MF

Kaitlyn Larney, Warwick, Jr., MF

Sophia Licardi, Pine Bush, Sr., attack

Brooke Longo, Kingston, Fr., MF

Reese Longo, Kingston, Fr., MF

Lia MacDougall, Saugerties, Sr., attack

Lila Mahoney, Warwick, Sr., GK

Abigail Martino, Wallkill, Jr., D, attack

Kallie Masseo, New Paltz, Sr., MF

Sidney Mayers, New Paltz, Jr., MF, attack

Carrigan McCormack, Delaware Valley (Pa.), Jr., MF

Morgan McHale, Our Lady of Lourdes, Sr., MF

Leah Meberg, Pine Bush, Soph., D

Allison O’Donnell, Goshen, Sr., D

Ruby Powell, Rondout Valley, Soph., MF

Michelle Prado, Newburgh, Sr., attack

Abbey Richardson, O’Neill, Jr., D

O'Neill's Abbey Richardson goes after the ball during the Section 9 Class D girls lacrosse championship game at O'Neill High School in Highland Falls, NY on Thursday, May 26, 2022. O'Neill defeated Red Hook 19-7. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE TIMES HERALD-RECORD

Malia Robinson, Newburgh, Sr., D

Maddie Roszkowski, Valley Central, Sr., GK

Jaleen Ruiz, Chester, Sr., attack

Taryn Satkowski, Our Lady of Lourdes, Soph., attack

Angelina Scagnelli, Chester, Jr., MF, attack

Julia Seewald, Washingtonville, Soph., GK

Haleigh Sibilia, Delaware Valley (Pa.), Sr., MF, attack

Rebecca Sibley, Valley Central, Sr., MF

Fiona Varley, Pine Bush, Fr., MF

Daisy West, O’Neill, Sr., MF

Kelcey Whalen, Highland, Jr., D

Gracie White, Monroe-Woodbury, Sr., attack

Allison Woodward, Newburgh, Sr., D

Sophia Zupancic, Washingtonville, Soph., MF

