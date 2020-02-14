Varner leads Texas Rio Grande Valley past Utah Valley, 80-72

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) -- Lesley Varner II recorded 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead Texas Rio Grande Valley to an 80-72 win over Utah Valley on Thursday night.

Javon Levi had 17 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (10-14, 6-5 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Jordan Jackson added 12 points. Quinton Johnson II had 11 points.

Isaiah White had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (9-16, 3-7). Casdon Jardine added 13 points. Brandon Averette had 13 points.

The Vaqueros evened the season series against the Wolverines with the win. Utah Valley defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 72-70 on Jan. 18. Texas Rio Grande Valley matches up against Seattle at home on Saturday. Utah Valley faces New Mexico State on the road on Saturday.

