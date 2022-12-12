Various USC Trojans earned awards and national recognition this past week

In one year, the USC Trojans went from four wins and being a complete afterthought to becoming one of the biggest talking points in college football.

In Lincoln Riley’s first year as head coach, the Trojans finished with 11 wins and made a Pac-12 title game appearance and are preparing for the Cotton Bowl against Tulane.

Caleb Williams came in and exceeded expectations. He won the Heisman Trophy Award over the weekend.

Plenty of other Trojan players earned postseason awards, and a large number made the Pac-12 All-Conference teams. Lincoln Riley was a finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, and Caleb walked away with a ton of awards to add to his mantle.

Let’s take a look at the USC trophy case:

WALTER CAMP PLAYER OF THE YEAR

𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year. 𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… Caleb Williams. 😤✌️ pic.twitter.com/AY7zL3ZhhR — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 9, 2022

MAXWELL AWARD

“You wanted the best, you got it” 𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… 2022 Maxwell Award Winner. 𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… Caleb Williams. 😤✌️ pic.twitter.com/RI1wsi2l7Z — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 9, 2022

AP PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Caleb Williams is the AP Player of the Year, becoming USC's first winner of the award since 2005 👏 More: https://t.co/B9YFcBP5YF pic.twitter.com/vc4jjFk1vA — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 8, 2022

EDDIE ROBINSON FINALIST

Proud to have @LincolnRiley leading us 📈 Congrats Coach on being announced as an Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Finalist! 🫡✌️ pic.twitter.com/FZJJFSA9AP — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 7, 2022

TULI

The @pac12 Defensive Player of the Year… 🥁 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮… 𝐓𝐮𝐥𝐢 𝐓𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐮 Congrats @TuipulotuTuli 😤✌️ pic.twitter.com/vV9Y6FAXGQ — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 6, 2022

CALEB HONOR ROLL

𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… PFF 1st Team All-American

𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… Allstate Good Works Team Member

𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… Walter Camp POY Finalist

𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… Davey O’Brien Award Finalist

𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… Maxwell Award Finalist

𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… Manning Award Finalist

𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… #13

𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… #HE13MAN ✌️ pic.twitter.com/NgQFEnfk1T — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 5, 2022

RIMINGTON FINALIST

Our center is now a Rimington Trophy Finalist ‼️ Congrats @brettn110 😤✌️ pic.twitter.com/fxnKzPrSBa — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 5, 2022

FIRST-TEAMERS

USC's first-team all-conference honorees: QB Caleb Williams, WR Jordan Addison, OL Andrew Vorhees, DL Tuli Tuipulotu and DB Mekhi Blackmon. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 6, 2022

SEE HOW THE PRESEASON PROJECTIONS MET THE ACTUAL AWARDS

The PAC-12 has announced its preseason all-conference team. #USC checks in with 10 selections, headlined by Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison. pic.twitter.com/sJEnxhWJBP — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) July 26, 2022

HEISMAN NIGHT

Caleb Williams arrived in L.A. carrying the weight of tremendous expectation on his shoulders. But the USC QB would rise to the occasion like few before him. And on Saturday, he hoisted the Heisman Trophy, cementing his place in Trojan lore https://t.co/Faa5ilu9Ef — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 11, 2022

D.C. MOMENT

Gonzaga alum Caleb Williams would be the first-ever Heisman winner from the DMV, an overlooked football hotbed despite the huge amount of talent it has produced. How can you tell he’s from here? “The swag he plays with,” his dad said. https://t.co/5shhSnhASG — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) December 9, 2022

LOTT IMPACT TROPHY FINALIST

Lott Impact Trophy finalists in Newport Beach, CA tonight ✌️ pic.twitter.com/UBQt8pmuHR — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 12, 2022

LINCOLN RILEY'S 3RD HEISMAN QB IN 6 SEASONS

Life is amazin', it is what it should be ✌️🏆 pic.twitter.com/1uU0iyHAjH — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 11, 2022

PRESIDENT FOLT REACTS

What a wonderful speech by @CALEBcsw yesterday at the #Heisman Ceremony. An incredible team player and inspiration to the Trojan Family and those who dream big everywhere. Fight On! pic.twitter.com/m6G2YSJwAB — Carol Folt (@PresidentFolt) December 11, 2022

MAKING THE ROUNDS

BROTHERHOOD

Caleb Williams brought his entire O-Line to the Heisman ceremony last night 👏 @Ky1eLong asked him about why his big guys being there meant so much to him. pic.twitter.com/7H4ZLCXVyX — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2022

MORE MEDIA APPEARANCES

“To be apart of this, is special to me” Thanks for having us @GMA ✌️🏆 pic.twitter.com/s8VxK06Ao2 — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 11, 2022

A FOREVER MOMENT

A win for him is a win for us. This Brotherhood is forever. ✌️🏆 pic.twitter.com/OKxmc0rUdZ — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 11, 2022

