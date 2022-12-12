Various USC Trojans earned awards and national recognition this past week

In one year, the USC Trojans went from four wins and being a complete afterthought to becoming one of the biggest talking points in college football.

In Lincoln Riley’s first year as head coach, the Trojans finished with 11 wins and made a Pac-12 title game appearance and are preparing for the Cotton Bowl against Tulane.

Caleb Williams came in and exceeded expectations. He won the Heisman Trophy Award over the weekend.

Plenty of other Trojan players earned postseason awards, and a large number made the Pac-12 All-Conference teams. Lincoln Riley was a finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, and Caleb walked away with a ton of awards to add to his mantle.

Let’s take a look at the USC trophy case:

