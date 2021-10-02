Various CFB experts make their Alabama-Ole Miss predictions

Alabama and Ole Miss is shaping up to be a heavyweight bout between the top-15 teams. Ole Miss hopes to head home with a huge upset over the No. 1 team in the nation on the road.

Experts with the ESPN family of networks made their picks on College GameDay and SEC Nation, today.

Most Crimson Tide fans may not be pleased with some of the results, but it seems that one panel was smart enough to avoid a hot-take.

College GameDay’s decision was unanimous, with all four experts picking the Crimson Tide to triumph over the Rebels at home.

Unanimous pick on ESPN’s @CollegeGameDay for the Crimson Tide over Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/apT75lEkiW — AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) October 2, 2021

The SEC Nation crew was a little bit more diverse. Former Alabama DB Roman Harper, Paul Finebaum and former Florida QB Tim Tebow picked the Crimson Tide to win.

Jordan Rodgers, on the other hand, chose to be the odd-man out and picked Ole Miss to deliver the upset.

No. 1 Alabama is set to take on No. 12 Ole Miss on CBS at 2:30 p.m. CT.

