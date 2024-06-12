Vargas heads to Copa America with Costa Rica

Kenneth Vargas was a substitute against Grenada [Getty Images]

Hearts forward Kenneth Vargas has been selected in Costa Rica’s final squad for the forthcoming Copa America.

The 22-year-old won his sixth cap when he came on for the final 15 minutes of Monday’s 3-0 World Cup qualifying win away to Grenada.

The tournament, which is America's version of the Euros, begins on 20 June, with Costa Rica taking on Brazil in California four days later before taking on Colombia in Arizona, with their final group against Paraguay in Texas on 2 July.

Meanwhile, Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin won his fourth cap for Australia as a late substitute in a 5-0 dismissal of Palestine.

The starting central midfield pairing was Kyle Baccus, who has left St Mirren for Mansfield Town this summer, and former Hibernian man Jackson Irvine, now of St Pauli, with current Easter Road favourite Martin Boyle on the wing.

The victory means the Socceroos finish top of their World Cup qualifying group with six wins from six and advance to the third round.