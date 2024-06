Hearts forward Kenneth Vargas was an unused substitute as Costa Rica frustrated Brazil in a goalless draw at the Copa America in Los Angeles.

The nine-time winners had 74% of possession and 19 shots but could not break through in their Group D opener.

Varhas, who has six caps, will hope to feature in his country's remaining group games against Colombia (28 June, 23:00 BST) and Paraguay (3 July, 03:00 BST).