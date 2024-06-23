Varga taken off on stretcher in Hungary v Scotland

Varga fell to the ground in the second half of Sunday's match [Getty Images]

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga was carried off on a stretcher following a mid-air clash with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn in Sunday night's Euro 2024 match.

The match was held up for nearly seven minutes as Varga received lengthy treatment on the pitch in Stuttgart.

Sheets were held around Varga, 29, as he received treatment on the pitch.

The extent of Varga's injury after his collision with Gunn is not yet known.

Hungary's players quickly signalled that Varga was in trouble and helped bring on the stretcher as others gathered round their teammate.