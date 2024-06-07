Advertisement

Vardy's milestone moments

As Leicester striker Jamie Vardy extends his stay into a 13th season with the Foxes, here is a selection of his key moments during his career with the club:

  • Joined Leicester from Fleetwood Town in 2012, when the Foxes were managed by Nigel Pearson in the Championship.

  • Scored his first Leicester goal against Torquay in the League Cup in August 2012.

  • In 2014, Vardy helped the Foxes secure the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

  • The 2014-15 season saw Vardy help Leicester in their relegation 'Great Escape'.

  • He made his England debut against the Republic of Ireland in 2015.

  • In a remarkable 2015-16 season, the forward spearheaded Leicester's charge to the Premier League title and broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's record for scoring in the most consecutive Premier League games.

  • Netted his first international goal against Germany in 2016.

  • His first Champions League goal came in February 2017 as the Foxes reached the last eight of the competition.

  • Lifted the FA Cup for the first time in 2021, playing in the final victory against Chelsea at Wembley.

  • After Leicester were relegated in 2023, Vardy scored 18 league goals as the Foxes won the Championship title to secure an immediate return to the top flight.