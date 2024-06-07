Vardy's milestone moments

As Leicester striker Jamie Vardy extends his stay into a 13th season with the Foxes, here is a selection of his key moments during his career with the club:

Joined Leicester from Fleetwood Town in 2012, when the Foxes were managed by Nigel Pearson in the Championship.

Scored his first Leicester goal against Torquay in the League Cup in August 2012.

In 2014, Vardy helped the Foxes secure the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

The 2014-15 season saw Vardy help Leicester in their relegation 'Great Escape'.

He made his England debut against the Republic of Ireland in 2015.

In a remarkable 2015-16 season, the forward spearheaded Leicester's charge to the Premier League title and broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's record for scoring in the most consecutive Premier League games.

Netted his first international goal against Germany in 2016.

His first Champions League goal came in February 2017 as the Foxes reached the last eight of the competition.

Lifted the FA Cup for the first time in 2021, playing in the final victory against Chelsea at Wembley.