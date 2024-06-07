Vardy signs new one-year deal with Leicester

Jamie Vardy has scored 190 goals for Leicester (Oli SCARFF)

Jamie Vardy has signed a new one-year contract at Leicester, recently promoted back to the Premier League, the club announced on Friday.

The 37-year-old striker, who joined the Foxes in 2012, scored 20 goals in 37 appearances during their 2023/24 Championship-winning campaign.

Vardy, who has won the Premier League and FA Cup during his time at the King Power Stadium, is third on the club's all-time goalscoring list, with 190 goals in 464 games.

"To get the numbers that I did (last season), I'm delighted with it, but there's still more to come," said the former England international.

"I look after myself. I've always said that age is just a number. My legs feel fine so that's why I carry on until my legs say, 'That's it, game over'. There will be a day when that comes, but that's not right now."

Leicester are searching for a new manager after Enzo Maresca, who guided the club to the Championship title in his first season in charge, left to join Chelsea earlier this week.

