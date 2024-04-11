Varane set to be out for a 'few weeks' with injury

[Getty Images]

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out "for the next few weeks" with a muscle injury.

The 30-year-old picked up the issue in the Red Devils' 4-3 defeat by Chelsea last Thursday.

In a statement the club said Varane is "aiming to be back before the end of the season in May".

United also confirmed that centre-back Jonny Evans will also miss the side's match against Bournemouth on Saturday with a "shorter-term muscle issue".

It leaves Erik ten Hag with a selection headache in defence with Harry Maguire the only fit senior player in that position following injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof.

The United boss played teenager Willy Kambwala alongside Maguire in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool and the 19-year-old could be set to keep his place for the trip to Vitality stadium.