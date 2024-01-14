VAR takes centre stage in Aston Villa draw at Everton as Watkins and Calvert-Lewin fire blanks

This was Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 13th game without scoring - James Gill/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has worked wonders to ensure Dominic Calvert-Lewin is playing regular football again. His next task is to get the striker’s goal radar fully operational.

As the Everton manager’s predecessors Frank Lampard and Rafael Benitez will testify, having the striker available for selection is no mean feat. Calvert-Lewin made his 17th Premier League appearance of the campaign in the goalless draw with Aston Villa. He needs one more to eclipse his totals for the past two seasons.

Sadly for him, prolonged absences have affected Calvert-Lewin’s confidence, his internal sat-nav consistently guiding him towards obstacles en route to goal. His last 20 shots have yielded no reward.

Calvert-Lewin and his Aston Villa rival Ollie Watkins operate in the same orbit – somewhere in that stratosphere below Harry Kane in Gareth Southgate’s list of striker alternatives.

The Everton man was Kane’s deputy in the recent past, so much so that it seemed only a matter of time before his club received an offer it could not refuse from a Champions League contender.

Two years of absenteeism have stalled Calvert-Lewin’s progress and allowed Watkins to assume the status the former was once afforded – his pace, aerial ability and stalking of centre-halves make him a perpetual menace even on those afternoons like this, when chances fall elsewhere.

Over the past two seasons, Watkins has demonstrated why he is currently the superior forward in terms of self-belief and goal return, but this still had all the makings of a shoot-out between strikers with similar traits. Sadly, a thrilling duel never materialised.

This proved to be Calvert-Lewin’s 13th game without scoring, his lack of self-assurance never more apparent than when he dashed through to go one-on-one with Emi Martinez in first-half injury time.

Arnaut Danjuma was ready to celebrate his assist, a perfectly weighted pass penetrating Villa’s risky high line. Calvert-Lewin’s attempt lacked conviction and Martinez showed why his supporters chant he is the world’s No 1, with the goalkeeper emphasising the point by pushing James Garner’s follow-up attempt wide seconds later.

Emiliano Martinez denies Calvert-Lewin - Jason Cairnduff/Action Images

Calvert-Lewin’s unhappy day was confirmed when he was subbed shortly after the start of the second half, although the minimal impact of his replacement, Beto, may have shown those calling for the change that they ought to be careful what they wish for.

“I just keep reminding him that the further away it gets, the closer it gets,” said Dyche. “One will go in. He did everything right – hitting it hard and low. It was a good save.

“He is consistently fit, that is a good start. He is out there training all the time. That is what we want. The minimum requirement is maximum effort and we are getting that.”

Everton are undoubtedly better with Calvert-Lewin. They win more often and carry greater threat, his link-up play and overall presence being critical to a general improvement under Dyche.

In Calvert-Lewin’s defence, after such a poor run he can justifiably argue his ratio of chances per game is significantly lower than Watkins (and many other No 9s). That is natural given Everton went into this game desperate to pull away from the bottom three, whilst Villa sought to go level on points with the Premier League leaders.

Calvert-Lewin was as close as anyone to finding a breakthrough in a largely insipid game.

Everton started quite well, but Villa grew into the fixture and were a contentious VAR call from taking the lead on 18 minutes, with Alex Moreno’s shot from the edge of the penalty ruled out after the video reviewers seemed to check the positioning of the other nine Villa outfield players in a congested penalty area.

Four minutes of assessments later, Leon Bailey was called offside. “It was long, but it was right,” Unai Emery observed. Dyche felt there was an obvious foul on Danjuma in the build-up.

After another hour of scrapping, Villa looked most likely to find a winner, Vitalii Mykolenko’s last-ditch tackle on Matty Cash preventing the visitors from claiming victory in the latter stages.

Emery could consider this a missed opportunity. He equally seemed to savour a point at a difficult venue, with both sides left to rue what might have been.

“We were in control of the game. We created more than them, but we were not clinical,” said Emery. “We deserved more than we achieved, but I am happy because we are increasing our level. We are in a process and in the table with 42 points. It is not enough but I accept it.”

Villa may still dream of ‘doing a Leicester City’ in this year’s title race. The welcome consolation of ‘doing a Newcastle United’ and matching their Champions League qualification of last season looks more likely.

Everton vs Aston Villa: As it happened

Pickford leading the way

Everton’s James Tarkowski speaking to the BBC

“We played OK. I was at the centre of all the cuts and bruises today but I enjoyed it. I’m just glad it’s gone our way [VAR decision]. Not many have gone our way this season. We had the best opportunity with Dominic’s [Calvert-Lewin]. “We are still building and working towards where we want to be. The 10 point penalty is there. We have carried on playing and our job is to keep putting points on the board.”

What is next for these two clubs?

Everton have a FA Cup third-round replay against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Wednesday before a return to Premier League duty on January 30 when they travel to Fulham.

Aston Villa have a couple of weeks off before facing Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 26. Their next Premier League game is at home against Newcastle on January 30.

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman on BBC Radio 5 Live

“The few and far chances that came had to be converted. Dominic Calvert-Lewin had to score. “At both ends of the table, I think that will probably be a positive point.”

Stats from the game

FT: Everton 0-0 Aston Villa



Special day for Coleman

Today’s appearance has seen Seamus Coleman become Everton’s record appearance holder in the Premier League.

6 December 2009 ➡️ 14 January 2024



Full-time

That is it and it ends all square. Unai Emery’s first 0-0 draw in the Premier League at the 97th attempt.

90+7 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Harrison thinks he is about to get on the end of a ball across from Mykolenko in the centre of the penalty area but Moreno intercepts.

Onana then has a shot from outside the box but it does not trouble Martinez’s goal. That could be it.

90+6 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

It is pouring down at Goodison Park and there are just seconds left.

04:00 PM GMT

90+5 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa have a corner late on but the referee David Coote has now given Everton a free-kick, penalising Watkins for fouling Tarkowski in the centre of the box.

90+4 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Harrison sends in a great ball into the box with the outside of his left boot and it looks like Beto will get on the end of it but Lenglet gets a crucial interception in.

03:58 PM GMT

90+3 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Moreno sends in a cross from the left and finds Duran, whose header goes wide.

90 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

There will be seven minutes of additional time at the end of this match.

89 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa make a late change as McGinn, who was down a few moments ago, is replaced by Zaniolo.

GOAL! NO!

Doucoure thinks he has scored the winner past Martinez but the flag goes up. A quick look at the replays show Doucoure was clearly offside.

87 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Duran is close to getting the winner. Cash sends in a great cross to the near post where Duran gets on the end of it, but his effort goes wide of Pickford’s far post.

Jhon Duran's (centre) header goes just wide of Jordan Pickford's (left) goal - Peter Byrne/PA

85 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

The ball is pinging around the Everton box but somehow the home side manage to just about clear. The ball falls to Cash around ten yards out but Mykolenko gets a really important block in.

83 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Today marks Unai Emery’s 97th game in the Premier League and none of the previous 96 have ended 0-0. Is today the day?

80 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Just 10 minutes plus added time remain at Goodison Park. Can either side find a winner late on?

79 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Tielemans whips in a dangerous cross towards the far post but Branthwaite heads away well under pressure.

75 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Everton have a free-kick in a good position on the right-hand touchline after Tielemans fouled Coleman. Tielemans has not been on the field that long but is now booked.

McNeil floats a cross to the far post but that is an easy catch for Martinez.

73 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Play was about to get back under way but then Tielemans and Coleman square up. Something of nothing really though.

Amidst this long pause in play Aston Villa are making a change as Cash, who scored the winner for Aston Villa in their FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough last weekend, replaces Carlos, who was on a yellow card.

72 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Tensions have been threatening to boil over all game and there is now some pushing and shoving after a full-throttle tackle from Tarkowski. A player from each side goes into the book as Tarkowski and Lenglet are the men to receive the yellow cards.

Tensions boiling over at Goodison Park - Phil Noble/Reuters

69 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Play is stopped after a coming together between fellow countrymen Onana and Tielemans. Onana is back on his feet.

Amadou Onana (pictured) in a fair bit of pain! - Phil Noble/Reuters

65 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Duran has the opportunity to cross the ball from the left-hand side of the box but he gets it all wrong and it goes behind for a goal-kick.

03:28 PM GMT

Changes for both sides. For Everton, Beto and McNeil replace Calvert-Lewin and Danjuma.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) replaced by Beto (right) - Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Aston Villa take off Bailey and Diaby and bring on Duran and Tielemans.

61 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Down at the other end Danjuma has an opportunity inside the Aston Villa box but his shot goes wide of Martinez’s goal.

03:25 PM GMT

60 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Chance for Aston Villa. McGinn tries to curl the ball into the corner but his effort goes just wide. Aston Villa are appealing for a penalty after Tarkowski’s challenge on Diaby but nothing given.

58 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

The ball is whipped to the far post and Everton clear away.

03:22 PM GMT

57 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa have a corner after Watkins’ shot from the edge of the box is deflected behind. Luiz to take...

55 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Mykolenko is back on the pitch with a headband, reminiscent of Terry Butcher.

Vitaliy Mykolenko wearing the Terry Butcher-esque headband - Peter Byrne/PA

52 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Mykolenko is back on his feet and looks like he will be fine to continue as the medical staff wipe away plenty of blood.

03:15 PM GMT

50 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Two Everton players are down after a clash of heads. Mykolenko and Tarkowski, who has already been in the wars today, were the two involved in the collision. Tarkowski is back up fairly quickly but Mykolenko is still down receiving treatment.

Vitaliy Mykolenko (centre) receives treatment after a head injury - Paul Ellis/Getty Images

48 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Early into the second half David Coote has got the yellow card out for Carlos, who threw the ball away having given away a throw-in.

Second half

We are back under way at Goodison Park.

Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports

On the lengthy VAR review:

“It’s 3 minutes 45 seconds we’ll never get back. It’s a foul on Danjuma, he’s trying to block him to keep Bailey onside. “Why on earth are they not looking at that, rather than the offside? There’s a couple of angles where you can see it’s a blatant foul. “He’s blocking him, he’s pulling his shirt, that’s the foul. Whether he’s offside is almost irrelevant.”

03:02 PM GMT

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman on BBC Radio 5 Live

“When you have a striker full of confidence and they go through on goal with that amount of time, there’s an expectation. “I don’t think there was a real confidence in the ground that Dominic Calvert-Lewin would score.”

02:56 PM GMT

Everton may need a psychologist to give the half-time team talk to Calvert-Lewin. He is in his 13th game without a goal and the lack of confidence with that chance before the break was painful to watch.

02:53 PM GMT

Half-time

That is it for the first half at Goodison Park and it is all square at the break.

45+4 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Luiz whips it in but it is a poor delivery and is headed away easily.

45+3 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa have a free-kick on the left in a dangerous area after Coleman fouled Moreno...

45+2 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Harrison finds Mykolenko with a chipped ball to the far post but he is clearly offside and the flag goes up pretty quickly.

45 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

There are eight minutes of added time at the end of this first half after a long VAR review and Tarkowski’s head injury.

44 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Huge miss from Calvert-Lewin. Danjuma plays a delightful through ball to Calvert-Lewin, who is one-on-one with Martinez. But he hits it straight at the Aston Villa goalkeeper. He should have buried that. Moments later Garner has a shot from just inside the Aston Villa box and Martinez goes well to get down to his left and parry it behind.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (left) misses a huge chance to give Everton the lead - Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

42 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Friendly fire or what! Garner absolutely smashes a clearance and it goes straight into his teammate Onana. That would have hurt and he had no real time to get out of the way of it.

41 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Referee David Coote has stopped play so that Moreno can receive treatment after the ball struck the Aston Villa left-back in the face.

37 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

That is much better from Everton. They win the ball off Aston Villa through Garner and Danjuma has it, running into the Aston Villa box. He takes a shot which is deflected behind for a corner. Garner takes it but Tarkowski’s header goes well wide.

36 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Villa were terrible for the first 10 minutes. They’ve been dominant ever since. Everton are at their worst when passive and allowing the opponent to keep the ball. They look especially vulnerable on their right hand side today.

35 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

That sums up Everton and their lack of energy and intensity about their performance so far. Aston Villa have a throw-in quite deep into their own half and Everton, with no real press, allow Aston Villa to get out and play out with so much ease.

34 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Tarkowski is back up on his feet and is fine to continue.

31 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Watkins has been booked for an elbow whilst contesting a header with Tarkowski, who is receiving treatment from the Everton medical staff with blood streaming down his face.

James Tarkowski (right) receives treatment after an elbow from Ollie Watkins - Peter Byrne/PA

29 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Important save from Pickford. Bailey has the ball on the right-hand side of the penalty area and he tries to beat Pickford at the near post but Pickford gets his left glove to it to make the save.

24 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Everton eventually clear their lines.

24 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa have another corner from the left as Coleman blocks Moreno’s cross...

No goal

The goal is ruled out. We had to wait a long time for that decision but offside is finally given, as we initially expected. Danjuma was not playing Bailey onside so the goal is disallowed.

Alex Moreno's goal for Aston Villa was ruled out after Leon Bailey was offside in the build-up - Peter Byrne/PA

Check ongoing

Still no decision, three minutes later!

VAR check ongoing

It looks like Danjuma at the far post might be playing Bailey onside. But Danjuma was being fouled by Lenglet but we do not know if VAR is going to take that into account.

GOAL! Moreno gives Aston Villa the lead

Aston Villa are ahead but surely this goal will be ruled out for offside. They play it short and the ball is then fed back to Bailey, who looks like he is offside. He plays it to Moreno on the edge of the box and his volley finds the bottom corner. VAR is checking...

Alex Moreno (centre) thought he had given Aston Villa the lead but it was disallowed - Jan Kruger/Getty Images

17 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa have their first corner of the game after McGinn’s cross is deflected behind. Bailey to take an outswinger...

13 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Watkins has Aston Villa’s first chance of the game. Diaby feeds it into Watkins on the right-hand side of the penalty area and he shoots, but it is straight at Pickford.

11 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Chance for Everton. Danjuma plays the ball across the box from the left and he nearly finds Doucoure but Moreno does well to intercept it before it reached Doucoure.

10 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Garner takes but it hits the wall. Sean Dyche will be furious with that.

8 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

That was a nasty challenge from McGinn, who goes in late on Doucoure. He is very lucky not to go into the book and you would imagine had that been later in the game he would have been booked. Everton send the free-kick long towards the penalty area and are rightly given a free-kick just outside the Aston Villa box after Luiz was pulling at Branthwaite’s shirt. Good opportunity for Everton here...

7 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Martinez is very lucky inside his own box as Aston Villa take a big risk in possession in their own box and juts gets to the ball before Onana, who is penalised for catching the Argentina goalkeeper. That was a 50-50 situation so Onana was fully justified in going for it.

Emiliano Martinez (left) and Amadou Onana (centre) come together in a 50-50 collision - Paul Ellis/Getty Images

5 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Harrison goes on a run down the right and sends a cross to the far post, where it is met by Danjuma. His effort is a poor one but the falls back at his feet. The ball eventually falls to Mykolenko on the edge of the box but his effort does not trouble the Aston Villa goal.

4 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Everton have the first corner of the afternoon on the right. Harrison will take an inswinger with his left foot, but it is an easy catch for Martinez.

2 minutes: Everton 0 Aston Villa 0

Everton have a free-kick inside their own half which Pickford is going to launch forward. It falls to the feet of Tarkowski inside the box and he goes down, but the offside flag is up.

Kick-off

We are under way at Goodison Park.

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel at Goodison Park and we are just moments away from kick-off.

Reminder of the team news

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, Danjuma, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, McNeil, Beto, Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Dobbin.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno, Kamara, Luiz, Bailey, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins.

Subs: Marschall, Wright, Cash, Tielemens, Zaniolo, Duran, Dendoncker, Iroegbunam.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaking to Sky Sports

“It’s very important the match today. We are keeping in the top four or five positions in the table and we want to keep our position and try to improve. “We want to get the three points by playing well but also adapting as Everton at home are playing very well. They are pushing a lot and it’s very difficult to win here. “We have to put our ideas and stop their pushing to press us and try to play with our personality and confidence here. “We are being consistent but to keep it away is more difficult than at home. The duels we are facing are not the same, we are trying to work on it and we are trying to adapt when the opponent more aggressively press. “Jacob Ramsey had a small pain, at the end of the session he was not feeling well. We decided not to take a risk and we will assess him after his match. I hope it’s not serious.”

Sean Dyche talking to Sky Sports

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin is getting that true fitness, he’s been up and down for a long time. “It’s not just about getting a few games under your belt, it’s getting back into the rhythm of the Premier League, the pace of it. “Goals will come his way - they have done before, they will do again. “The way I look at it with strikers, the closer away it gets, the closer it comes. He’s due one, and it’ll hopefully be more than one.”

Coleman makes history for Everton

01:19 PM GMT

Live from Goodison Park

Tempting to say it is good news for Arnaut Danjuma that he is making a rare Premier League start, but given his agent seemed to spend most of last week revving up the prospect of a move, can anyone be sure? With Dwight McNeil on the bench - Everton relieved his injury was not serious - Danjuma could do with a committed performance.

01:18 PM GMT

Everton manager Sean Dyche speaking to Sky Sports

“It was a very strong beginning [to December], not quite such a strong latter part, but some tough fixtures on paper. “You balance it out after a tricky period, and we’re in a pretty good place performance wise. But we’ve got to get back to winning, of course. “I never work away from reality. We’ve got to conduct ourselves like it’s gone, park it, move on from it and it’s the reality. “Our performance levels, our consistency of performance is importance to us anyway, never more than now. “Against Wolves was the first time we looked fatigued, I thought in the other matches we looked good. But we’ve got to get the margins right at both ends of the pitch.”

Visitors arrive

01:11 PM GMT

Everton manager Sean Dyche has made two changes from the goalless draw at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. They have Abdoulaye Doucoure back available after five games out and he starts, replacing Dwight McNeil, who is fit enough for the bench despite going off injured against Crystal Palace Jordan Pickford returns in goal.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, Danjuma, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, McNeil, Beto, Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Dobbin.

Aston Villa make four changes from the side that started their 1-0 FA Cup win at Middlesbrough last weekend. Matty Cash drops to the bench with Diego Carlos taking his place. Douglas Luiz, Moussa Diaby and top-scorer Ollie Watkins also return to the side. Boubacar Kamara returns after serving his suspension and starts. Jacob Ramsey misses out today due to injury.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno, Kamara, Luiz, Bailey, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins.

Subs: Marschall, Wright, Cash, Tielemens, Zaniolo, Duran, Dendoncker, Iroegbunam.

Aston Villa team news

Everton team news

Today's Toffees! 🔵



Fancy a bet?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

Match preview

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has admitted he is unlikely to make further additions to his squad this month. When asked earlier this week about what his side might do during the transfer window, Emery was unsure on any incomings, but has admitted a few players may be allowed to leave.

“It’s difficult [incomings],” said Emery.

“We’re not being very focused on the transfer window because we’re now second in the table. We’re recovering some players who were out from the start of the season until now - Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey.

“I’m very happy with the players, the commitment of the players is very good and the wishes and the desire is to work hard.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is unsure whether he will make any signings this month - Jacob King/PA

“We’re going to face three competitions until the end of the season that are very difficult so we need the players to be ready. We have the players here. Some players can leave.

“Calum Chambers and Bertrand Traore can leave, and in that case we can think about adding some players, but not at the moment. I want to support the players we have now.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche will have the services of Dominic Calvert-Lewin available to him this afternoon after his red card in the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup was rescinded.

Dwight McNeil is unlikely to be available after picking up an injury in the FA Cup tie at Crystal Palace.

The omens look to be on Aston Villa’s side this afternoon; they have won five consecutive Premier League games against Everton and they are unbeaten in all nine Premier League meetings since returning to the top flight in 2019.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season; Aston Villa triumphed 4-0 at home in the Premier League in August, while Everton won 2-1 at Villa Park in the League Cup in September.

