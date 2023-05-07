Var’Keyes Gumms changes mind again, re-commits to Arkansas

Former North Texas tight end Var’Keyes Gumms is back in the Arkansas fold.

Apparently.

About a week after de-committing from Arkansas out of the transfer portal, Gumms recommitted to the Razorbacks on Sunday. The rising sophomore originally declared his intent to play for Arkansas on April 23, but changed his mind on May 2.

Per a report by WholeHogSports’ Richard Davenport, Gumms said Arkansas stayed his top choice throughout, but he wanted to keep his options open.

Assuming Gumms stays, his addition provides Arkansas a measure of strength at the position. He graded out as the No. 8 tight end in the country last year by Pro Football Focus. Combined with the solid spring supplied by freshman Luke Hasz and the upside of redshirt freshman Ty Washington, the Razorbacks have their best options at tight end in about a decade.

Gumms caught 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns last year for North Texas. The Razorbacks lost their starting tight end from last year, Trey Knox, to South Carolina via the portal. Knox had 26 receptions for 296 yards and five touchdowns.

