Vansice leads Baxter boys in golf opener

Apr. 15—IOWA FALLS — Stadan Vansice had a career-best nine-hole round on Thursday, but the Baxter boys golf team couldn't keep up with Iowa Falls-Alden or Colo-NESCO during a road triangular.

The Bolts shot a 249 in their season opener at Highland Golf Club.

Host Iowa Falls-Alden won the meet with a 180 and Colo-NESCO shot a 204 in second.

Hudson Bethards

Vansice's career-best 52 was good enough to tie for sixth. Hudson Bethards was 10th with a 58.

Baxter's other two scores came from Perrin Sulzle and Nolan Hill. Sulzle and Hill made their varsity debuts and carded a 59 and 80, respectively.

Colo-NESCO's Austin Hennick was a meet medalist with a 38, while Colton England carded a 42 as the runner-up medalist.