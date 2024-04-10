Vanoss holds off Byng at Turnpike Showdown

Apr. 9—ROFF — The Vanoss Lady Wolves needed a big win and they got it Friday at the Turnpike Showdown in Roff.

Coach Jacob Grace's squad scored single runs in the second and third innings and made that early lead stand up in a 2-1 win over the Byng Lady Pirates.

Vanoss then battered Maud 15-2 before bowing out of the tournament with a 2-0 setback to host Roff.

Vanoss was 3-12 on the season heading into a Monday road trip to Stuart, who is ranked No. 3 in Class A. The Lady Wolves are scheduled to host Sasakwa at 4:30 p.m. today.

Class A No. 11 Roff bowed out of tournament play with a 13-1 loss to local rival Tupelo after opening Friday's action with a 6-3 victory over local foe Stonewall. Roff entered this week with a 13-13 record and is scheduled to compete in the Pittsburg Festival today with games at 4 p.m. (against Pittsburg) and 5:30 p.m. (against Stringtown).

Coach Dustin Romines' Tupelo squad advanced to Saturday's tournament play but lost twice. Class A No. 7 Turner defeated Tupelo 11-2 before Class 5A No. 17 Sulphur edged the Lady Tigers 9-8. Tupelo, No. 4 in Class B, entered this week at 16-9 and is scheduled to host Kiowa (at 4 p.m.) and Asher (at 6:30 p.m.) in a three-way today at Tiger Field.

Vanoss 2, Byng 1

Following two Byng errors, Kira Miller scored on a groundout by Vaeh Pierce to put Vanoss ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning.

The Lady Wolves struck again in the bottom of the third inning. Abbi Smith and Addi Sheppard led off with back-to-back base hits. Smith then scored when Maggie Stone hit into a fielder's choice that put Vanoss ahead 2-0. The Lady Wolves stranded runners at first and third in that frame.

Two Vanoss errors led to the lone Byng run of the contest in the top of the fourth inning. Byng had the potential tying run in scoring position before the Lady Wolves got out of that inning.

With the time limit approaching, Byng got its first two runners on board in the top of the fifth inning when Stormy Musshafen reached on an error and Kinley Sellers walked, But Vanoss turned a double play to short-circuit that BHS comeback effort.

Vanoss 15, Maud 2

The Lady Wolves put the game away with an 11-run outburst in the top of the second inning.

Maggie Stone paced a 12-hit VHS offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. RJ King also went 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored once.

Kira Miller went 1-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored and Avery Ellis finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Vanoss. Abbi Smith ended up 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Roff 2, Vanoss 0

The host Lady Tigers broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and final inning before the time limit expired.

Roff got back-to-back singles from Emma Hardison and Shelby Ensey to lead off the fourth frame to put runners at the corners. Hardison scored on a sacrifice fly off the pat of Sophie Edred and Ensey motored home on a clutch two-out base hit from Mallori Rogers.

Before the fourth-inning uprising, Roff had managed just one hit through the first three innings — a single by Keela Scott to lead off the bottom of the third.

Vanoss collected six hits with both Addi Sheppard and Kira Miller finishing with two hits each. Avery Wilson and Maggie Stone had the other VHS hits.

Roff 6, Stonewall 3

Stonewall got the early upper hand with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Roff answered with four runs in the bottom of the first to grab a 4-2 lead.

Stonewall got within 4-3 with a single run in the top of the third inning, but the Lady Tigers pushed across two more runs in the bottom of the third.

Kailey Cranford and Briana Bess paced a seven-hit Roff offense with two hits apiece. Cranford finished 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored and Bess went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Sophie Eldred also cracked a double and knocked in a run for the Lady Tigers.

Stonewall collected four total hits — singles by Faith Ross, Landree Dye, Sierra Lumbert and Kaylee Ross.

Turner 11, Tupelo 2

Turner (16-1) scored six runs in the top of the second inning to build an 8-0 lead.

Maci Gaylor led an eight-hit Tupelo offense, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Lainee Wafford finished 2-for-3 and Marley Crites ripped a double for the Lady Tigers.

Kaylee Taylor led Turner at the plate. She went 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Raegan Baker finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Adlin Lee went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs in an 18-hit barrage for the Lady Falcons.

Sulphur 9, Tupelo 8

Sulphur scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to build a 9-5 lead before Tupelo tried to rally in the bottom of the inning. The Lady Tigers were able to answer with three runs of their own before the comeback fell short.

The game was a seesaw affair with Tupelo grabbing a 5-1 lead after two innings. Sulphur scored two runs in the top of the third and three more in the fifth to surge ahead at 6-5. That set up the wild seventh inning.

Ava Sliger followed walks from Bailey Battles and Jaycee Stringer by crushing a one-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. But Tupelo was unable to get another runner on base.

Sliger finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-hit THS offense. Maci Gaylor went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Liz Sliger and Marley Crites also contributed two hits each.

Stringer finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Lainee Wafford also cracked a double for Tupelo.

Sulphur piled up 14 total hits, led by Brylie Sanford who went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs. Codi Reid finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored from the top of the SHS batting order and Kinzi Adkinson ended up 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Bulldogs.