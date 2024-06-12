Vanlanduit stymies Rhinos; Outlaws roll to 6-0 win

Jun. 12—Former Carl Junction Bulldog Lucas Vanlanduit pitched seven innings Tuesday night against the Texarkana Rhinos in Texarkana, Texas. He held the opposition to just three hits and walked two batters on the way to the Joplin Outlaws' 6-0 win.

The Outlaws improved to 9-5 on the year and are now just three games back of the Abilene Flying Bison (13-3) for first place in the standings. Meanwhile, the Fort Smith Marshals are still 2.5 games behind the Outlaws in third place.

Vanlanduit struck out three batters and lowered his season earned run average to 1.69 and his WHIP to 1.01.

The offense got a spark from Andre Jackson going 2 for 5 with a double, a single and three runs batted in. Andres Garcia went 2 for 4 with two doubles and a run scored. Owen Bond was 1 for 3 at the plate and delivered a two-run home run for his two RBIs in the game. He was also walked once.

Former Galena, Kansas, Bulldog, Brett Sarwinski was walked three times and stole one base. Cole Hill also stole a base and Kahle Good swiped three.

The Rhinos (4-9) were held to four hits in the entire game and no batter had more than one.

Joplin scored a run in the top of the third when Gabe Russell drove in Casey Mize with a double. The second run came on Jackson's single in the seventh inning that plated Good to make it 2-0.

There were four runs added in the eighth and it all came via a two-out rally. With no one on base, Garcia doubled to get things going. Then Bond delivered the two-run blast. Good and Sarwinski walked and Jackson doubled them both in to make it 6-0.

Joplin was back in action at Texarkana on Wednesday night but results weren't available at press time.

Check joplinglobe.com for results after the game Wednesday night.