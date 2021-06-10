Vanessa Porto deemed unfit to compete, fight vs. Ilara Joanne off Bellator 260
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Bellator 260 has lost a main-card fight.
The women’s flyweight bout between Brazilians Vanessa Porto and Ilara Joanne was called off Friday. Shortly after the conclusion of the event’s official weigh-ins, promotion officials revealed Porto did not receive proper medical clearance to compete from the commission and the fight was scrapped.
MMA Junkie subsequently was told by promotion officials that the event will continue with a four-fight main card.
BREAKING: The flyweight bout between Vanessa Porto and Ilara Joanne has been cancelled. Vanessa Porto was not cleared by the commission to compete. #BELLATOR260
— Bellator Public Relations (@BellatorPR) June 10, 2021
Porto, 37, was the final fighter to weigh in at Thursday’s official weigh-ins and needed the towel in order to hit her mark. The fight was scheduled for a 128-pound contract weight, which was booked on short notice for both fighters.
Bellator 260 takes place Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The main card streams on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.
With the change, the Bellator 260 lineup includes:
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET)
Champ Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov – for welterweight title
Paul Daley vs. Jason Jackson – 175-pound contract weight
Aiden Lee vs. Aaron Pico
Demarques Jackson vs. Mark Lemminger
PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie, 6 p.m. ET)
Levan Chokheli vs. Kyle Crutchmer
Tywan Claxton vs. Justin Gonzales
Bobby King vs. Nick Newell
Lucas Brennan vs. Matthew Skibicki – 150-pound contract weight
Amanda Bell vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
Alex Polizzi vs. Gustavo Trujillo