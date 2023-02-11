Vanessa Hudgens and Phoenix-born pro baseball player Cole Tucker are engaged

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest Opening Night Gala Premiere of Netflix's "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2021 in Hollywood.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are now engaged.

Hudgens, an actress and musical theater performer best known for her role in "High School Musical," and Phoenix-born baseball player Cole Tucker shared the news on Feb. 9 with an Instagram post showing the couple flaunting Hudgens' engagement ring in Paris with the Seine and the Eiffel Tower in the background.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier," the caption reads.

Tucker attended Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee and was a first-round draft pick in 2014. The shortstop made his Major League Baseball debut in 2019 with the Pirates and was designated for assignment in 2022. Playing in the Minor Leagues since summer 2022, Tucker has been invited to the Colorado Rockies' spring training.

Here's how long Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have been together

Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 26, made their relationship public two years ago on Valentine's Day. Though Tucker played with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he and Hudgens have showed their loyalty to Phoenix's teams, including the Phoenix Suns. She sang the national anthem ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2022 while wearing an all-orange outfit.

Though the couple might start spending more time in Denver, depending on how Tucker's baseball career goes, there's a good chance that they'll be spotted in Phoenix soon.

The Rockies' spring training ballpark is Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale, and their first game is against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 25.

Vanessa Hudgens' other connections to Arizona

Newly engaged Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker at the The One Party by Uber in Phoenix on Feb. 10, 2023, in advance of Super Bowl 57.

In advance of Super Bowl 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, Hudgens and Tucker attended The One Party by Uber in Phoenix on Feb. 10. It included a performance and DJ set by Paris Hilton, who also sang her song "Stars Are Blind," backed by the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.

Hudgens has another Arizona connection. In 2016, she agreed to pay $1,000 in restitution for carving a heart into a red rock wall during a visit to Sedona with ex-boyfriend Austin Butler.

After she posted a photo of her graffiti on Instagram, she was cited on a misdemeanor count of damaging a natural feature on U.S. Forest Service land, according to the Associated Press.

