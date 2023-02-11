Vanessa Hudgens and Phoenix-born pro baseball player Cole Tucker are engaged

2
KiMi Robinson, Arizona Republic
·2 min read
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest Opening Night Gala Premiere of Netflix's &quot;Tick, Tick ... Boom!&quot; at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2021 in Hollywood.
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest Opening Night Gala Premiere of Netflix's "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2021 in Hollywood.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are now engaged.

Hudgens, an actress and musical theater performer best known for her role in "High School Musical," and Phoenix-born baseball player Cole Tucker shared the news on Feb. 9 with an Instagram post showing the couple flaunting Hudgens' engagement ring in Paris with the Seine and the Eiffel Tower in the background.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier," the caption reads.

Tucker attended Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee and was a first-round draft pick in 2014. The shortstop made his Major League Baseball debut in 2019 with the Pirates and was designated for assignment in 2022. Playing in the Minor Leagues since summer 2022, Tucker has been invited to the Colorado Rockies' spring training.

Rihanna and more:These celebrities were spotted around Phoenix for Super Bowl 2023

Here's how long Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have been together

Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 26, made their relationship public two years ago on Valentine's Day. Though Tucker played with the Pittsburgh Pirates, he and Hudgens have showed their loyalty to Phoenix's teams, including the Phoenix Suns. She sang the national anthem ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2022 while wearing an all-orange outfit.

Though the couple might start spending more time in Denver, depending on how Tucker's baseball career goes, there's a good chance that they'll be spotted in Phoenix soon.

The Rockies' spring training ballpark is Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale, and their first game is against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 25.

Batter up:When does MLB spring training start in Arizona? 2023 Cactus League schedule information

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

Vanessa Hudgens' other connections to Arizona

Newly engaged Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker at the The One Party by Uber in Phoenix on Feb. 10, 2023, in advance of Super Bowl 57.
Newly engaged Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker at the The One Party by Uber in Phoenix on Feb. 10, 2023, in advance of Super Bowl 57.

In advance of Super Bowl 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, Hudgens and Tucker attended The One Party by Uber in Phoenix on Feb. 10. It included a performance and DJ set by Paris Hilton, who also sang her song "Stars Are Blind," backed by the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.

Hudgens has another Arizona connection. In 2016, she agreed to pay $1,000 in restitution for carving a heart into a red rock wall during a visit to Sedona with ex-boyfriend Austin Butler.

After she posted a photo of her graffiti on Instagram, she was cited on a misdemeanor count of damaging a natural feature on U.S. Forest Service land, according to the Associated Press.

More:Phoenix's Cole Tucker turns page on pro baseball career, hopes for return to big leagues

Reach the reporter at kimi.robinson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @kimirobin and Instagram @ReporterKiMi.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Vanessa Hudgens and baseball player Cole Tucker are engaged

Recommended Stories

  • Sky Brown, 14, becomes Great Britain’s first skateboarding world champion

    The Olympic bronze medallist took gold in park skateboarding in Sharjah

  • Thomas Brown set for second offensive coordinator interviews with Bucs, Panthers

    A couple of NFC South teams want to have a second meeting with Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Brown, who also worked with the Rams’ tight ends in 2022, has lined up second interviews for the offensive coordinator vacancies with the Buccaneers and Panthers. The Buccaneers are [more]

  • Report: Texans trying to hire Klint Kubiak as run game coordinator

    Gary Kubiak spent eight seasons as the Texans’ head coach, six of those coaching new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. Kubiak’s son, Klint, could join Ryans’ staff as an assistant coach with the Texans. John McClain of Gallery Sports reports the Texans are working on a deal to hire Klint Kubiak as run game coordinator. [more]

  • UFC 284 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Makhachev, Volkanovski net $42,000 each

    Fighters from Saturday's UFC 284 took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $263,000.

  • Chiefs and Eagles ready for battle in Super Bowl

    The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in the Super Bowl later on Sunday with all eyes on their young quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.The booming gambling market shifted slightly as kick-off neared with the Eagles still marginal favorites but many late bets going on the Chiefs, further narrowing the odds.On paper, there is very little to choose between the teams, who have identical 16-3 records this season and remarkably have even scored the exact same number of points -- 546.Despite sky-high prices for tickets and hotel rooms, the bars and restaurants in the Phoenix area were filled supporters of both teams -- joined by plenty in the jerseys of other franchises.Sunday's game features the two top-seeded teams in this season's NFL playoffs and the two top-ranked quarterbacks -- the youngest pairing ever in a Super Bowl and the first time two Black quarterbacks have faced each other in the title game.For those tuning into the game across America, there is the added attraction for some of singer Rihanna performing in the half-time show, her first live performance for seven years.While workers and broadcast crews at 63,000-seat State Farm Field made last-minute preparations, those scrambling for tickets were being asked for at least $4,000 on the secondary market for the cheapest remaining seats.- Injuries clear up -Both teams came into the week with some players still carrying knocks and injuries from their playoff clashes.All but one of the Eagles' fitness worries had cleared up but punt return specialist and wide receiver Britain Covey was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.However, both quarterbacks have played through pain in their playoff games with Mahomes having struggled with an ankle injury and Hurts troubled by a long-standing shoulder problem.Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he had a full roster available for the game with those players who had some question marks over injuries given the all-clear."I'm happy for the guys," Reid said. "We'll make it work with whatever we got but I'm happy for the guys to have this chance.&nbsp;"It's special. To play in the Super Bowl. It's a great opportunity that doesn't come around very often."Reid added that Saturday's relatively light session was called a "Mock Game" practice, which involved "all the situational stuff."The Eagles' walk through practice on Saturday had a similar focus with an emphasis on game-opening plays and situations including two-minute drills, punts and fourth downs.After the session, the Eagles senior players who make up their dozen-strong leadership council stayed on the field to talk for a while with coach Nick Sirianni."Sometimes good coaching is just reminding them of things they already know," Sirianni said of the conversation.&nbsp;"So just reminding (them to) stay in routine, stay in the moment. Don't let distractions happen," he added.Mahomes will cement his status as the finest NFL quarterback of this post-Tom Brady generation if he can add a second Super Bowl ring to his two Most Valuable Player awards.The Chiefs quarterback is playing in his third Super Bowl, having won in 2020, while his 24-year-old opposite number Hurts is making his debut in the game and has played only three post-season games in his career.The Chiefs can count on Mahomes's strong partnership with tight end Travis Kelce, but the Eagles have a strong defense and Hurts has the ability to run with the ball, providing a dangerous dual threat.But for many Americans Sunday is simply about gathering with friends, drinks and snacks at a Super Bowl party.More than 100 million Americans are expected to watch the game, which has claimed 30 of the 32 most-watched broadcasts in American television history.sev/js/BB/imm

  • Zion Williamson now to miss ‘multiple’ weeks with hamstring injury after setback

    It's now unclear when Zion Williamson will return to the floor for the Pelicans.

  • Rugby's only successful NFL convert who will star in the Super Bowl

    Perhaps it was the moment Nick Bosa saw 6’8” Jordan Mailata lining up against him when he realised he had made a mistake. Maybe it was when Mailata’s 26 stone frame made contact with Bosa’s. Surely it was when Mailata threw Bosa to the ground and pinned him there for a few seconds to stress his point. Days earlier, in the lead up to the NFC Championship game which pitted Mailata’s Philadelphia Eagles against Bosa’s San Francisco 49ers, Bosa had been asked about the unique challenges posed by Mai

  • Still grieving, Jones helps St. John's top No. 20 Providence

    David Jones honored his late father with a fresh tattoo and a determined performance that helped St. John's take down No. 20 Providence. A grieving Jones scored 16 points, AJ Storr added 15 and the Red Storm beat the Friars 73-68 on Saturday, handing them a costly defeat in their pursuit of a second consecutive regular-season Big East title. Jones came off the bench after missing two games to travel home to the Dominican Republic following his father’s death on Feb. 3.

  • Super Bowl live updates: Eagles vs. Chiefs score, highlights & how to watch

    Here's how to watch Super Bowl 57 in 2023 on Fox for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.

  • Super Bowl 2023: Ranking the worst national anthems

    Listen, "The Star-Spangled Banner" is a hard song to sing, and doing so in front of 100 million people requires an admirable amount of courage. But not everybody did it as well as others.

  • WM Phoenix Open payout: Massive checks for Scottie Scheffler, Nick Taylor

    Scottie Scheffler earned $3.6 million for his WMPO repeat. But it was a huge payday for Nick Taylor as well.

  • Fan fashion at the 2023 Phoenix Open: Overdressed to barely dressed. (Hello streaker!)

    Some people dress for a night at the club. Others wear just their undies, like this week's streaker. Here's the fashion of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.

  • Rob Gronkowski's 'Kick of Destiny' sounded like a good idea, but it has its flaws, too

    Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public

  • Here’s who national experts predict will win Chiefs-Eagles matchup in Super Bowl LVII

    Here is what the NFL pundits are saying heading into Super Bowl LVII.

  • Three rings behind Tom Brady, Joe Montana wonders what might have been

    Hall of Famer and former unquestioned greatest-of-all-time Joe Montana made the rounds this week at Radio Row. As he entered the giant room full of microphones and cameras, a compelling #longread about the legend had landed on ESPN.com. From Wright Thompson came a closer look at Montana, a scrolling mini-bio that delves into many interesting subjects. [more]

  • Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg out indefinitely after tearing MCL in both knees

    Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg suffered MCL tears in both of his knees and had to be stretchered off the ice on Saturday.

  • Key Brock Purdy trait NFL draft scouts missed in 49ers QB, per Tom Pelissero

    NFL Media's Tom Pelissero pointed out a key trait Brock Purdy possesses that went overlooked in the draft.

  • Mailbox: 'Sickening': Readers unhappy about Ohio State lending $48M to athletic department

    Readers give Dispatch sports editor Brian White their takes on Ohio State athletics, LeBron James, Chris Holtmann and more.

  • How to watch the 2023 Super Bowl game tonight

    Super Bowl LVII is the culmination of the 2022/23 NFL season, with the winner lifting the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

  • Cubs 2023 spring training preview: infield

    If there is one area of the diamond where the Cubs will look markedly different this season, it will be in their infield, as they could potentially have five starters, catcher included, that are different from what they regularly rolled out last season.