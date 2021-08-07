Vanessa Bryant Recreates Old Photo Of Daughter Gianna In Moving Tribute

Vanessa Bryant on Friday paid tribute to her daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant by recreating a photo of her as a child.

Bryant, who recently traveled to Italy with her family, posted a throwback picture on Instagram that showed Gianna and her older sister, Natalia, seated on a bench in Capri when they were young girls. She also posted another, newer photo, in which her younger daughters, Bianka and Capri, are seen seated together at what appears to be the same bench.

“Missing my baby girl, Gigi,” Bryant wrote in the caption. “My #2. Mambacita.”

Gianna and her father, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January last year.

In May, Bryant honored Gianna, who was a rising basketball star, on what would have been her daughter’s 15th birthday.

“Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday!” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “I love you! I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

