Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Gianna in touching Instagram message on her birthday

Vanessa Bryant spoke about Gianna at the Staples Center in February. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s been over three months since Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash. Since that crash — which claimed the lives of seven others — both Bryants were remembered by those close to them during a touching and emotional memorial.

On Friday, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mother, paid tribute to Gianna in a moving Instagram post on her birthday.

Vanessa Bryant spoke about Gianna at that memorial service, saying Gianna “would have likely become the best player in the WNBA.”

Others have paid tribute to Gianna since her death. The UConn women’s basketball team laid out a Gianna Bryant jersey days after her death. Kobe Bryant’s foundation was renamed to honor Gianna’s legacy.

