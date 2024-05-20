Vanesa Suarez signs with Lady Vols

Tennessee announced the addition of Vanesa Suarez to the Lady Vols’ tennis program on Monday.

“We are very excited to add Vanesa to our team,” Tennessee tennis head coach Alison Ojeda said. “She will bring some experience to our program and most importantly, she fits the culture we work hard for.”

Suarez transferred to Tennessee from Kansas State. She played for the Wildcats from 2022-24 and will have two years of eligibility remaining at Tennessee. Suarez is from Valencia, Venezuela.

“We are very excited,” Tennessee associate head coach Matias Marin said. “Vanesa has experience and is the right fit for our culture and team. She will continue to help us elevate our program even higher.”

The Lady Vols advanced to the NCAA Tournament Final Four in 2024.

Alison Ojeda. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire