Vandy's Mason won't announce starting QB before Georgia game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason says he won't publicly announce his starting quarterback before the Commodores' Aug. 31 season opener with No. 3 Georgia.

Mason said Ball State graduate transfer Riley Neal and junior Deuce Wallace are ''neck and neck'' as they compete for the right to replace departed four-year starter Kyle Shurmur.

The Vanderbilt coach says he will decide on a starter in the next couple of days but won't publicly reveal his choice until the Georgia game.

Neal, a three-year starter at Ball State, has completed 60 percent of his passes for 7,393 yards and 46 touchdowns with 25 interceptions in his college career. Wallace didn't appear in any games last season, but he played four games in 2017 and went 11 of 22 for 94 yards.

