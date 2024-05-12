Vandy snaps losing streak to Vols with Sunday win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee baseball managed just three hits in a Sunday matinee loss to the Commodores, 3-0.

The win was Vanderbilt’s first over the Big Orange in the last ten tries.

Alan Espinal started the scoring the the home squad, as the catcher launched a two-run homer to make it, quickly, 2-0.

Jonathan Vastine added the only RBI on the day in the second inning, a single to the right side, making it 3-0.

Zander Sechrist (1-1) conceded all three runs on four hits, pitching just 2.0 innings in the defeat.

The UT offense went uncharacteristically silent, as Dylan Dreiling was the only Vol to register a hit on the afternoon. The team combined to strike-out 14 times.

Tennessee (42-10, 19-8 SEC) welcomes Belmont in its final non-conference matchup of the regular season on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

