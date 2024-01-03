Vandy coaches surprise Lake Mary OT Josh Raymond with Under Armour invite | Recruiting Insider

Lake Mary offensive tackle Josh Raymond had been comfortably committed to play at Vanderbilt since June, so when he learned his future coaches were coming to pay him an in-home visit in December he wasn’t expecting anything but formalities.

Head coach Clark Lea and offensive line coach AJ Blazek, however, had a big surprise for the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Raymond. Upon their arrival, they informed him that he had been added to the roster for the Under Armour All-American Game and he was ecstatic.

“When Coach Lea and Coach Blaz came down … the head coach was in my house and he said, ‘Josh, we just want to let you know you made it into the Under Armour All-American Game,'” said Raymond, who will be one of about 120 players suiting up for the last time in Wednesday’s game at Camping World Stadium (ESPN, 4).

“So that was cool, and then the ESPN guy called me right after. That was just cool.”

Raymond, the No. 39 player in the Sentinel’s 2024 Central Florida Super60, is obviously excited to play in the game, but he said he’s not just some alternate that was added to the lineup to fill a hole.

“I’m going out there to compete. I’ve played against guys like LJ McCray [Daytona Beach Mainland],” Raymond said. “They won the state championship and we went out there and killed them [33-0, Nov. 4]. I went against him during a camp, too, … so I’ve performed against him.

“I’m ready to come out here and play against guys like him and have fun and compete.”

Raymond was solid with Vanderbilt most of the time during the recruiting cycle, but Stanford came in at one point and tried to rock the boat.

“For a mintute there, it was scary, I was about to go to Stanford, actually,” Raymond said. “I took an OV [official visit] out there Dec. 1, so they had me on the fence.”

His loyalty to his original commitment, however, carried him through to early National Signing Day, and he inked the papers with the Commodores on Dec. 20.

“It was really just my trust in Coach Blaz,” Raymond said. “He’s my guy. I trust Coach Blaz. So I’m ready to go in there and compete and show them why I was a good option.”

He’s also excited about all of the renovations and improvements being done within the Vanderbilt athletics department and its infrastructure. It’s a $300 million project that upgrades all facets of the athletics operation, including major reconstruction of Vanderbilt Stadium, a new locker room, training room and weight room, a new indoor practice facility, a new basketball operations center with two new practice facilities, a new athletic training table and dining facility, a stadium video board and much more.

“We’re getting a whole new stadium. They just got a brand new locker room, and now they’re getting another brand new locker room with a whole bunch of brand new stuff,” Raymond said. “I’m walking into a great program that’s getting built so I’m ready.”

Vanderbilt also recently added a new offensive coordinator in Tim Beck, former offensive coordinator New Mexico State.

“They have to make changes. The OC wasn’t getting it done, so they had to get a new guys,” Raymond said of the firing of Joey Lynch. “That’s how it is. Sometimes you have to be cutthroat, especially in the SEC. You’re in the SEC so you need SEC guys. So they did what they had to.”

Raymond was a big part of an historic season at Lake Mary in which the Rams won 10 games for the first time. The Rams lost only to Sanford Seminole in the district championship and to Jacksonville Mandarin in the regional final.

“It broke my heart. It really did,” Raymond said. “After that Mainland game, I really thought we were going to take it all. Even against Seminole, we were so close to beating them … but losing our running back, Isaiah [Thomas] against Boone, that really hurt.

“Our offensive line was great this year. [Quarterback] Noah [Grubbs] only got sacked twice this year and we ran for over 1,000 yards. Not having Isaiah against a team like Mandarin, that really hurt us … We couldn’t run the ball on them, so throwing was hard.”

The big guy has a strong academic acumen and he stays strong to his faith. He carries a 3.8 GPA.

“I have a great mom and dad. They are both educators,” Raymond said. “I really put a lot of faith in God and He guides me.”

He talked about the balancing act of academics and football.

“Sometimes I can get a little anxious, like when finals are coming up or something like that,” he said, “but I usually get it all worked out.”

Raymond will not be an early enrollee because he did not prepare for the option with his high school credits.

“My recruiting process was so fast, I didn’t even think it would be an option,” Raymond said. “I didn’t think I’d be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game. This time last year, I had zero offers. So, now I’m looking at these guys getting ready to play in this game and I’m like, ‘Whoa.’ .. So I praise God for letting me be in a position to play in this game.”

Tennessee offensive tackle Jahn Campbell Jr., was reminiscing a bit on Monday. He was standing on the same field at Camping World Stadium where he and his Dr. Phillips’teammates won a Florida Class 8A state championship in 2017.

He was unavailable in the Vols’ 35-0 victory over Iowa due to an injury, but he was on the field in spirit, and he took a moment to think back.

“This feels good,” Campbell said after the Vols’ victory. “Winning two rings on the same field, shoot, that’s a great feeling. It should have been three rings, but I got two, so that’s enough.”

Campbell was talking about the 2016 championship game, which Dr. Phillips lost to Miami Southridge 14-10.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Campbell announced Nov. 29, via his Twitter account that he would be returning to Tennessee for the 2014 season, taking advantage of his COVID year.

“It’s kind of hard. I wanted to go to the league [NFL], but I can come back and do something special with the team,” he said.

He played at Miami for five seasons before transferring to Tennessee a year ago this month. He appeared in 43 career games, starting 27. Campbell started nine games this season with the 9-4 Vols.

“It’s been great at Tennesse,” he said. “I had to change locker rooms and learn everybody’s names and really just getting familiar.”

He’s excited about the potential presented by the 2025 NFL draft.

“I feel good and I can turn on ESPN and see myself on there blocking somebody, so I must be doing something right,” he said. “It’s going to be great. When I get into the league, I’ll just be doing the same thing, working hard and seeing what I can do.”

Chris Hays covers high school and college football, as well as college football recruiting.