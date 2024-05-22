Vandy Boys honor Asher Sullivan during Tuesday’s game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Vandy Boys honored the late Asher Sullivan at their baseball game Tuesday evening by wearing a special sticker on the back of their batting helmets.

At around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, the Vandy Boys posted a picture on social media showing a black batting helmet with a yellow heart-shaped sticker on the back, with Asher’s initials “AS” written in black inside the heart.

Rutherford County Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan, Asher’s father, thanked the Vandy Boys in a social media post of his own, saying, “Thank you @VandyBoys for recognizing Asher!!! We needed a positive as we had just left a place that parents should never have to be to see their child. As soon as we got to the car, we saw this. Words will never be enough.”

The Vandy Boys beat the Florida Gators Tuesday night by a final score of 6-3.

This comes just one day after Asher saved four lives by donating his organs, according to his family.

Sullivan posted on social media Monday night, saying that earlier in the day, an honor walk was held for his son, 10-year-old Asher Sullivan, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Sullivan said he and his family walked Asher to the operating room elevators to begin organ donation, and that Asher has saved four lives as a result of donating his organs.

Asher “officially passed away” Saturday, May 18, more than a week after he got caught in a storm drain and was swept under the streets in Christiana following severe weather.

According to Sullivan’s first social media post about the incident, neighbors in Christiana were helping clean up after the strong storms on Wednesday, May 8, while a group of children were playing in the water in the streets. That’s when, “Somehow, Asher got caught in the storm drain and was swept under the neighborhood streets. He eventually came out in a drainage ditch and CPR was administered for quite some time. His heart beat was reestablished but the damage is substantial.”

