Vanderson: Napoli prepare to challenge Tottenham for Brazil talent

Napoli and Tottenham are the two clubs reported to be interested in making a move for 22-year-old Monacotalent Vanderson this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Vanderson, who was brought over to Europe by Monaco in 2021, celebrated his 22nd birthday on Friday.

A right back, or wing-back by trade, Vanderson chipped in with three Ligue 1 goals from 20 outings during the 2023-24 campaign. His total goal tally stands at six from 68 league appearances over the last two-and-a-half seasons. He also earned his first two Brazil caps in 2023.

The exciting Brazilian talent is under contract in Monaco until June 2028, having penned a five-and-a-half year deal back in January of 2022. He then signed a one-year extension to his deal in February. Monaco reportedly forked out an €11m fee to sign him from Gremio.

It was reported that Milan had also looked at the player while he was still a teenager playing in Brazil, back in 2021.

Napoli and Tottenham interest in Vanderson

According to Corriere dello Sport, both Napoli and Tottenham are now interested in signing Vanderson from Monaco.

The Ligue 1 outfit reportedly value their player in the region of €30m, while the player’s salary request stands at €3.5m per season