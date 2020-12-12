Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in a Power Five college football game
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller is the first woman to score a point in a Power Five conference college football game.
Fuller kicked an extra point in Vandy’s game against Tenneseee on Saturday with 1:50 to go in the first quarter. The kick made her the first woman to score in a top-level college football game since Kent State’s April Goss in 2015.
Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to score in a Power Five game with this PAT. pic.twitter.com/liCaPlFq3W
