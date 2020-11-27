Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller to become first woman to dress for SEC football game

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller to become 1st woman in SEC football originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller could become the first woman to play in an SEC football game Saturday morning.

As the women's soccer team's reserve goalkeeper, Fuller's soccer coach asked her to delay her holiday plans to play football this week. Coming off the program's first conference championship since 1994, a title Fuller played a large role in as she started all four matches, the goalkeeper-turned-placekicker now has her sights set on Missouri.

Originally scheduled to play Tennessee this Saturday, the SEC rearranged the schedule in hopes every team could have the chance to now play a full 10-game schedule. Vanderbilt's matchup with Missouri was previously called off.

The Commodores football team ruled out their specialists already on the roster as a result of contact tracing.

While women like Liz Heaston (the first woman to score in a college football game in 1997) and Kate Hnida (the first woman to score at the FBS level in 2003) have come before Fuller, her potential appearance in college football's premier conference is an example of yet another trailblazer paving the way for women in sports as the first to get called upon for a Power 5 regular season game.

As the back of her helmet will say on Saturday, "Play Like A Girl."