Vanderbilt walk-on commit Thomas Jones helps lead Smyrna football to upset over East Nashville

SMYRNA − The past 24 hours were very good for Smyrna senior football standout Thomas Jones.

Early Friday evening the 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back committed to Vanderbilt to be a preferred walk-on, picking the Commodores over several FCS schools, where he had received scholarship offers.

He then led the Bulldogs to a 17-14 win over East Nashville, the third-ranked team in Class 3A.

Jones' big day actually began Thursday evening when Vanderbilt offered him as a preferred walk-on. He had offers from Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Richmond, SEMO, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT-Martin.

He was on the verge of committing to TSU before Vanderbilt offered him as a walk-on.

"I'm close with the coaches (at TSU) and TSU is close to my heart," said Jones, who had 33 tackles with a sack, interception and recovered a fumble entering Friday's game. "But I told them up front that if Vanderbilt offered, I would have to commit there."

Jones didn't pounce quickly on the Vandy offer simply because it was a Power Five. The university has been a dream school for the honors student because of the academics factor.

"The education," Jones said. "There's nothing better than a Vanderbilt education."

Jones, who said that his academics are "all about straight-A's," is a dual enrollment student at Bethel University and will receive his associates degree at the end of April, two weeks before he graduates from Smyrna.

"That will give me a huge head start, especially with football practice, meetings and my classwork," he said.

Jones has modeled himself − as a player and student − after former Bulldog and current Tennessee freshman Arion Carter.

"I try to do everything like him," said Jones, who credited Carter's recruitment for getting noticed by some colleges himself. "When Vandy called me, he was the very first person I called. He (helped) get me looked at. I put everything on him."

"He's a great kid...the same character mold as Arion," Smyrna coach Matt Williams said. "Everything we've asked him to do, he's done. He's been a leader all four years. I couldn't be more proud of this young man."

On the field Friday night Jones had 14 carries for 70 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown run, and added a 20-yard reception.

"I feel something special with this team," said Jones of the Bulldogs (3-4), who won their third in a row. "I've never felt this kind of energy."

"I couldn't be prouder of this team," said Williams, whose squad trailed 14-3 late in the first half before scoring 14 unanswered and shutting out the Eagles (5-2) in the second half. The game-winning TD, which was a nine-yard pass from Austin Morris to Tyreque McCarver, came with less than three minutes left. "Our quarterback led us down the field on a heck of a drive."

