Vanderbilt vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Vanderbilt vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Vanderbilt (1-3), UConn (0-5)

Vanderbilt vs UConn Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

They’re starting to play better.

The Huskies might be 0-5 and some of the positives still might not be close to good enough, but the 281 yards of total offense in the 24-22 loss to Wyoming was a season high.

At the very least, they’re not getting flagged with a whole slew of bad penalties, the offensive line hasn’t been totally awful at keeping defensives out of the backfield, and freshman QB Tyler Phommachanh is going to get time to start growing into the job.

And on the other side, it’s Vanderbilt. It’s not going to go off offensively, but …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The Commodores might have struggled against Georgia – everyone will – but the running game wasn’t bad against Stanford and the passing attack wasn’t bad in the first two games.

There’s bad, and there’s UConn-level lousy when it comes to total offense. Vanderbilt’s defense should catch a break for the first time since the loss to East Tennessee State, but this should be easier than the opener.

Vandy should be able to do a decent job on the offensive front and should be strong defensively on third downs.

What’s Going To Happen

UConn is taking baby steps to improve, but Vanderbilt will finally get a decent game.

The Commodore defense will hold up early, the offense will come up with a few early scoring drives, and it’ll be a grind to land the plane. There won’t be anything pretty about it, but at this point, starting 2-3 is all about how the record looks.

Vanderbilt vs UConn Prediction, Line

Vanderbilt 34, UConn 17

Line: Vanderbilt -14.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1.5

