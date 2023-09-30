Vanderbilt vs. Missouri score updates from Week 5 college football game

After two straight road games, Vanderbilt football now faces the second of two consecutive home games with its SEC game against Missouri.

The Commodores (2-3, 0-1 SEC) are dealing with injuries and turnover woes amid a three-game losing streak. Missouri (4-0) has, on the other hand, started its season off well with a perfect record in its non-conference games but has yet to face an SEC team.

Quarterback AJ Swann has been dealing with an elbow contusion and may not be able to go; if he can't, Clark Lea will turn to Ken Seals or Walter Taylor. Star receiver London Humphreys is also questionable and corner BJ Anderson and offensive lineman Grayson Morgan are out.

What time, channel is Vanderbilt football vs. Missouri on today?

Game time: 3 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Betting odds: Missouri by 13.5

Vanderbilt football vs. Missouri: Score updates, highlights from Week 5 college football game

Check back for live updates as kickoff approaches.

