Vanderbilt vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Vanderbilt vs Missouri How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Vanderbilt (3-4), Missouri (2-4)

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

It’s been a rough three weeks for Vanderbilt, but that’s what happens when you play at Alabama, Ole Miss, and at Georgia.

Now the team gets a pitch it can hit.

It starts with an offensive line that’s doing a decent job. The running game is okay when it’s not going against an elite team, and the pass protection is there – defensive fronts aren’t getting behind the line.

That line has to get the running game going. Mizzou might have been close in the last three games, but it still lost to Auburn, Georgia, and Florida – closing is not this team’s strong suit.

Auburn couldn’t run, but Georgia moved a bit and Florida ripped off yards in chunks. As long as the Commodores can average over four yards per carry, they should be able to stay in it. However …

Why Missouri Will Win

Missouri might not let Vanderbilt stay on the field long enough to matter. The offensive side doesn’t have to take a whole lot of risks against a Vandy D that’s getting lit up by everyone.

The Tigers are hardly perfect, but they’re fantastic at controlling the clock and own the time of possession battle. The Commodores allowed over 1,200 passing yards in the last three games and 300 or more five of the last six. QB Brady Cook doesn’t have to go off, but he should be able to hit the third down throws.

Do that, rely on the defense to bend but not break as it gets off the field on a consistent basis, and all should be fine.

Story continues

What’s Going To Happen

Is Missouri the type of team that plays up or down to its competition, or can it come out and blast away in a game against a Power Five team it’s supposed to easily beat?

The defense has been getting the job done, but this is when the offense gets to eat. It’ll be balanced, there won’t be a slew of mistakes, and again, the time of possession battle will matter.

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 17

Line: Missouri -14, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Vanderbilt vs Missouri Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

