Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky live score updates from college football week 4 SEC opener

Vanderbilt football returns home after two tough road weekends with losses to Wake Forest and UNLV.

The Commodores (2-2) face Kentucky (3-0) in their SEC opener at FirstBank Stadium coming off a win over the Wildcats on the road in 2022. That win snapped an SEC losing streak that dated back to 2019. Vanderbilt has another unfortunate streak going: it has not won an SEC game in September since 2011.

Quarterback AJ Swann will be available after dealing with an elbow contusion, but reserve safety Savion Riley and offensive lineman Junior Uzebu are out, and corner BJ Anderson and safeties De'Rickey Wright and Jaylen Mahoney are questionable.

Vanderbilt football: Game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Kentucky

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Betting odds: Kentucky by 13.5

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky score, highlights from 2023 SEC opener

Check back for live updates from Vanderbilt football vs. Kentucky as kickoff approaches.

