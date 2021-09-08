Vanderbilt vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview

Vanderbilt vs Colorado State prediction and game preview.

Vanderbilt vs Colorado State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

Network: CBS Sports Network

Vanderbilt (0-1) vs Colorado State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

Let’s just say Vanderbilt had a bad day.

The Commodores are just starting over under new head coach Clark Lea, and there’s obviously some rebuilding to do, but you don’t lose at home to East Tennessee State 23-3.

The Vanderbilt offensive line didn’t generate any sort of push for the running game, the three turnovers were a disaster, and there weren’t and big takeaways from the defense to make up for it.

For all of Colorado’s faults in its opener, the passing game clicked, TE Trey McBride caught 13 passes for 116 yards, and there were a whole lot of big plays – even if too many came late.

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Let’s just say Colorado State had a bad day.

South Dakota State is one of the best teams in the FCS, but an FBS program with this much experience shouldn’t be losing 42-23 at home. It’s not just that the Rams lost, it’s that the Jackrabbit offense wore them as a hat.

The SDSU offense was almost perfectly balanced, the Rams were -2 in turnover margin, and the game got way out of hand.

As bad as Vanderbilt was against East Tennessee State, QB Ken Seals had a few decent moments and the midrange passing game actually worked.

What’s Going To Happen

So which team will get over its total disaster of a first week faster?

Don’t discount just how good South Dakota State is – it was actually favored to beat the Rams. This is a better Colorado State team than it showed, and Vanderbilt still needs way too much work on the lines.

Both teams will look a whole lot better, but that’s because they’re playing each other. Colorado State will show off more offense and a bit more pop.

Vanderbilt vs Colorado State Prediction, Line

Colorado State 30, Vanderbilt 17

Line: Colorado State -7, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

