Vanderbilt score prediction, scouting report vs. Auburn in SEC basketball matchup

Vanderbilt basketball will face its toughest opponent yet as Auburn comes to Memorial Gymnasium fresh off three dominating wins.

The 11th-ranked Tigers (14-2, 3-0 SEC) are the SEC's highest-ranked team in KenPom, placing in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive ranking.

Though Auburn didn't have a banner non-conference, losing to Appalachian State and not beating any teams in the top 50 of KenPom, the Tigers have turned it on in conference play with a 32-point win over Arkansas, an 11-point win over Texas A&M and a 15-point win over LSU.

Vanderbilt (5-11, 0-3) has played a few close games against good teams, most notably Memphis and Alabama, but the Commodores are coming off back-to-back road losses to LSU and Ole Miss ahead of the game Wednesday (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

Here's what to know about the matchup:

Auburn has a stingy defense

Auburn is one of the best teams in the country at preventing opponents' shooting. That especially goes for two-point shooting, with the sixth-best opponent two-point percentage nationwide. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, has struggled to put the ball in the basket. The Commodores particularly struggle from beyond the arc.

Offensively, Vanderbilt may need to rely on generating extra possessions through offensive rebounding and not turning the ball over.

Johni Broome gives Auburn a dominant big

Center Johni Broome has been the focal point for Auburn. He averages 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while also having more assists and blocks than turnovers.

Broome, who is 6-foot-10, shoots 55% from the field and 6-8 forward Jaylin Williams shoots 60.7%. While Broome is not a great 3-point shooter, Williams makes 41% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Ven-Allen Lubin is Vanderbilt's main interior presence both offensively and defensively, but with both Broome and Williams, he will have his hands full.

Can Ezra Manjon and Tyrin Lawrence make a difference?

Ezra Manjon and Tyrin Lawrence entered the season expected to be one of the top backcourt duos in the SEC. But both of them have been banged up and rarely have they both had big performances in the same game.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl complimented Manjon, who hit the game-winning shot against the Tigers a year ago, in his press conference Monday. Against a team where so much of the scoring comes from the frontcourt, if Manjon and Lawrence can become the dynamic duo they were last season, it could be a boon for the Commodores.

Score prediction

Auburn 74, Vanderbilt 65: Vanderbilt doesn't match up well with Auburn, lacking the size or shooting prowess to keep up.

