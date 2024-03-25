What Vanderbilt said about hiring James Madison basketball coach Mark Byington

Vanderbilt basketball announced the hiring of James Madison coach Mark Byington on Monday.

Byington will officially be introduced at a press conference Thursday at 4 p.m. The press conference will be open to the public and will be livestreamed on SEC Network+ and on the Vanderbilt athletics YouTube channel.

“Vanderbilt is getting an extraordinary coach and person in Mark Byington,” athletic director Candice Lee said in school release. “From our first conversations, Coach Byington impressed me with his competitiveness, his intensity, his passion for developing young men on and off the court, his love for the game, and his plan to elevate Vanderbilt men’s basketball to new levels of success. I was struck by the shared passion that we have for what this basketball program can be and for all that is possible at this great institution. I was also impressed with Mark’s approach to building an elite culture and his desire to fully immerse himself in all corners of Commodore Nation. He has proven his ability to turn programs around at Georgia Southern and James Madison by working tirelessly and communicating a shared vision.

“I could not be more excited about the future of our men’s basketball program.”

In 2023-24, Byington led the Dukes to a 29-4 record and a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament. James Madison had wins over two Big Ten teams, Michigan State in the season opener and Wisconsin in March Madness, before losing to Duke in the second round.

Byington replaces Jerry Stackhouse, who was fired after five seasons of no tournament appearances. Vanderbilt finished 9-23 in 2023-24.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be the head men’s basketball coach at Vanderbilt University,” Byington said in the school release. “I know Commodore fans are eager for success and we will get there together. I was blown away by the passion and enthusiasm of Vice Chancellor and Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee and Chancellor Daniel Diermeier. We share the same vision that Vanderbilt basketball belongs as one of the nation’s elite programs. I look forward to meeting the fans, alumni, students and all of Commodore Nation. Our time is coming. Get ready.”

