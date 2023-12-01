Vanderbilt QB commits Whit Muschamp, Jay St. Hilaire show off arms in epic TSSAA championship

CHATTANOOGA — Jay St. Hilaire and Whit Muschamp recently rode in a car for two hours together to visit Vanderbilt’s football program.

They’re buddies whose Chattanooga private schools are nine miles apart from each other.

But Thursday was an exception.

The 2024 Vanderbilt quarterback commitments combined for 567 yards passing and six touchdowns while playing against each other in the TSSAA football Division II-AAA state championship game, with St. Hilaire’s McCallie team beating Baylor 34-28 for the Blue Tornado's fourth BlueCross Bowl championship in five years.

St. Hilaire was 22-of-28 passing for 309 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. Muschamp, who is the son of Georgia defensive coordinator and former Florida coach Will Muschamp, was 13-of-32 for 258 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

“I see him every three or four weeks. He’s a nice guy, I like him a lot,” St. Hilaire said of Muschamp. “I’m not sure what being teammates will be like, we’ll see what happens. But he’s a great quarterback and he’s a great guy. I think we’ll get along.”

They’ll compete with each other for positioning on Vanderbilt’s depth chart. Commodore QBs AJ Swann and Ken Seals both announced over the last week their plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. No current quarterback on the Commodores’ roster has started a college game.

That was a topic when St. Hilaire spoke with Vanderbilt coaches on Wednesday. Mainly, they reaffirmed his scholarship offer after coach Clark Lea fired offensive coordinator Joey Lynch earlier that day.

“We’ll see what happens with who they hire,” St. Hilaire said, “but I believe in Coach Lea, I believe in what he’s doing.”

St. Hilaire threw touchdown passes on two consecutive drives near the end of the first half to give McCallie a 27-21 lead at halftime. He made up for his fumble that Baylor’s Nelson McKnight returned a TSSAA football championship game record 98 yards for a touchdown in the first half.

McCallie's Jay St-Hilaire (2) throws the ball towards the endzone during the Division II-3A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

“He played phenomenally. It was probably one of if not the best games of his time here. That (fumble) was really the only time I saw him mess up,” said McCallie senior defensive end and Tennessee commitment Carson Gentle, who caught a seven-yard TD from St. Hilaire. “That guy works hard, he’s so smart. He’s got all the tools to be a great SEC quarterback.”

St. Hilaire was 14-of-15 passing for 167 yards and three TDs in the first half alone.

Muschamp had his moments too with dad Will watching from a suite at Finley Stadium, three days before Georgia plays Alabama in the SEC Championship.

Whit Muschamp tried to lead Baylor on a game-tying drive in the final minute, but a fourth-down completion to Alabama receiver commitment Amari Jefferson came up one yard short of a first down. Muschamp said his shoulder came “out of place” on the play.

He’s eager to St. Hilaire again soon, this time in a black-and-gold jersey.

“We’re good friends. We’re excited to compete. We talk about it a good bit,” Muschamp said. “We’re both good players. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

