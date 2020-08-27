Vanderbilt’s football team is back at practice after a coronavirus-caused stoppage, and coach Derek Mason says a couple of players remain in quarantine.

Mason says the team had to stop practicing because a couple of Commodores tested positive for COVID-19. Vanderbilt canceled a practice Friday and wound up missing two practices before resuming work on the field Wednesday.

The coach says that allowed them to do contact tracing and check what areas they can be better at when dealing with a pandemic. Mason says the stoppage offered a good reminder for players to take care of one another, a message he believes they got loud and clear.

Vanderbilt is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 26 with a game at Texas A&M.

Vanderbilt practice resumes after COVID-19 pause originally appeared on NBCSports.com