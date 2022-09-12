Vanderbilt men’s golf tops first Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll for 2022-23 season

A NCAA Division I national semifinalist a season ago, Vanderbilt begins the 2022-23 campaign in the Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll in the No.1 spot.

Vanderbilt is coming off a win in the Frederica Cup. The Commodores received 14 first-place votes and were 12 points ahead of No. 2 North Carolina.

Florida, Oklahoma, and Arizona State round out the top five, while Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, defending national champion Texas, and 2021 national champion Pepperdine complete the top 10.

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points 1 Vanderbilt (14) 584 2 North Carolina (2) 572 3 Florida (1) 544 4 Oklahoma (5) 538 5 Arizona State 532 6 Georgia Tech 480 7 Oklahoma State 472 8 Texas Tech 455 9 Texas (3) 422 10 Pepperdine 364 11 Illinois 349 12 Tennessee 314 13 Auburn 293 14 Arkansas 290 15 Stanford 287 16 Georgia 277 17 Texas A&M 256 18 Florida State 211 19 Wake Forest 180 20 Notre Dame 159 21 LSU 154 22 Washington 132 23 Mississippi 115 24 Georgia Southern 81 25 Arizona 37

Others receiving votes: Clemson (34); East Tennessee State (30); Virginia (30); Oregon (26); Duke (21); North Florida (19); Alabama (8); South Carolina (8); SMU (7); BYU (6); New Mexico (5); Ohio State (4); Purdue (2); Charleston (1); Missouri (1).

List

Golfweek's Best 2022: Top 40 Campus Courses

Sewanee

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek