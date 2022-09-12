Vanderbilt men’s golf tops first Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll for 2022-23 season

Todd Kelly
A NCAA Division I national semifinalist a season ago, Vanderbilt begins the 2022-23 campaign in the Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll in the No.1 spot.

Vanderbilt is coming off a win in the Frederica Cup. The Commodores received 14 first-place votes and were 12 points ahead of No. 2 North Carolina.

Florida, Oklahoma, and Arizona State round out the top five, while Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, defending national champion Texas, and 2021 national champion Pepperdine complete the top 10.

Rank

Team (First-place votes)

Points

1

Vanderbilt (14)

584

2

North Carolina (2)

572

3

Florida (1)

544

4

Oklahoma (5)

538

5

Arizona State

532

6

Georgia Tech

480

7

Oklahoma State

472

8

Texas Tech

455

9

Texas (3)

422

10

Pepperdine

364

11

Illinois

349

12

Tennessee

314

13

Auburn

293

14

Arkansas

290

15

Stanford

287

16

Georgia

277

17

Texas A&M

256

18

Florida State

211

19

Wake Forest

180

20

Notre Dame

159

21

LSU

154

22

Washington

132

23

Mississippi

115

24

Georgia Southern

81

25

Arizona

37

Others receiving votes: Clemson (34); East Tennessee State (30); Virginia (30); Oregon (26); Duke (21); North Florida (19); Alabama (8); South Carolina (8); SMU (7); BYU (6); New Mexico (5); Ohio State (4); Purdue (2); Charleston (1); Missouri (1).

