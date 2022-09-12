Vanderbilt men’s golf tops first Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll for 2022-23 season
A NCAA Division I national semifinalist a season ago, Vanderbilt begins the 2022-23 campaign in the Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll in the No.1 spot.
Vanderbilt is coming off a win in the Frederica Cup. The Commodores received 14 first-place votes and were 12 points ahead of No. 2 North Carolina.
Florida, Oklahoma, and Arizona State round out the top five, while Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, defending national champion Texas, and 2021 national champion Pepperdine complete the top 10.
Rank
Team (First-place votes)
Points
1
Vanderbilt (14)
584
2
North Carolina (2)
572
3
Florida (1)
544
4
Oklahoma (5)
538
5
Arizona State
532
6
Georgia Tech
480
7
Oklahoma State
472
8
Texas Tech
455
9
Texas (3)
422
10
Pepperdine
364
11
Illinois
349
12
Tennessee
314
13
Auburn
293
14
Arkansas
290
15
Stanford
287
16
Georgia
277
17
Texas A&M
256
18
Florida State
211
19
Wake Forest
180
20
Notre Dame
159
21
LSU
154
22
Washington
132
23
Mississippi
115
24
Georgia Southern
81
25
Arizona
37
Others receiving votes: Clemson (34); East Tennessee State (30); Virginia (30); Oregon (26); Duke (21); North Florida (19); Alabama (8); South Carolina (8); SMU (7); BYU (6); New Mexico (5); Ohio State (4); Purdue (2); Charleston (1); Missouri (1).
