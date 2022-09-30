Vanderbilt men’s golf maintains top spot, Stanford makes big jump in Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll
Vanderbilt has retained its No. 1 spot in the Sept. 30 Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll. The Commodores received 14 of a possible 16 first-place votes.
Vanderbilt has a win, in the Frederica Cup, and a runner-up finish, at SEC Match Play, so far this season.
Oklahoma, which also received a first-place vote, is No. 2 up, up from No. 4. Stantord, which got a first-place vote, and Auburn and tied for third this time around. Both made big jumps with the Cardinal jumping up from No. 15 and the Tigers climbing from No. 13.
Illinois, which won the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan, is No. 5.
Arizona State, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and Florida make up the rest of the top 10.
Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll – Sept. 30
Rank
University (First-place votes)
Points
Previous
1
Vanderbilt (14)
398
1
2
Oklahoma (1)
354
4
T-3
Stanford (1)
323
15
T-3
Auburn
323
13
5
Illinois
304
11
6
Arizona State
297
5
7
Texas Tech
279
8
8
Georgia Tech
261
6
9
Texas A&M
251
17
10
Florida
246
3
11
Oklahoma State
213
7
12
Tennessee
204
12
13
North Carolina
187
2
14
Florida State
185
18
15
Virginia
178
RV
16
Alabama
159
RV
17
Georgia
124
16
18
Georgia Southern
105
24
19
Texas
96
9
20
Notre Dame
81
20
T-21
Kansas State
71
NR
T-21
Wake Forest
71
19
23
Arizona
61
25
24
Washington
55
22
25
Pepperdine
46
10
Others receiving votes: Arkansas (45); Washington State (37); San Diego State (34); Oregon (33); Mississippi (32); Colorado State (25); LSU (24); North Florida (23); Lipscomb (15); Liberty (9); Louisville (6); Kansas (6); Wisconsin (4); Long Beach State (4); Mississippi State (4); Purdue (4); Baylor (3); Duke (3); Illinois State (3); Utah (2); Clemson (2); Little Rock (2); Charlotte (2); Kent State (2); BYU (1); Ohio State (1); East Tennessee State (1); Southern Miss (1).
List
Golfweek's Best 2022: Top 40 Campus Courses