Vanderbilt men’s golf maintains top spot, Stanford makes big jump in Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll

Vanderbilt has retained its No. 1 spot in the Sept. 30 Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll. The Commodores received 14 of a possible 16 first-place votes.

Vanderbilt has a win, in the Frederica Cup, and a runner-up finish, at SEC Match Play, so far this season.

Oklahoma, which also received a first-place vote, is No. 2 up, up from No. 4. Stantord, which got a first-place vote, and Auburn and tied for third this time around. Both made big jumps with the Cardinal jumping up from No. 15 and the Tigers climbing from No. 13.

Illinois, which won the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan, is No. 5.

Arizona State, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and Florida make up the rest of the top 10.

Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll – Sept. 30

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Previous 1 Vanderbilt (14) 398 1 2 Oklahoma (1) 354 4 T-3 Stanford (1) 323 15 T-3 Auburn 323 13 5 Illinois 304 11 6 Arizona State 297 5 7 Texas Tech 279 8 8 Georgia Tech 261 6 9 Texas A&M 251 17 10 Florida 246 3 11 Oklahoma State 213 7 12 Tennessee 204 12 13 North Carolina 187 2 14 Florida State 185 18 15 Virginia 178 RV 16 Alabama 159 RV 17 Georgia 124 16 18 Georgia Southern 105 24 19 Texas 96 9 20 Notre Dame 81 20 T-21 Kansas State 71 NR T-21 Wake Forest 71 19 23 Arizona 61 25 24 Washington 55 22 25 Pepperdine 46 10 Others receiving votes: Arkansas (45); Washington State (37); San Diego State (34); Oregon (33); Mississippi (32); Colorado State (25); LSU (24); North Florida (23); Lipscomb (15); Liberty (9); Louisville (6); Kansas (6); Wisconsin (4); Long Beach State (4); Mississippi State (4); Purdue (4); Baylor (3); Duke (3); Illinois State (3); Utah (2); Clemson (2); Little Rock (2); Charlotte (2); Kent State (2); BYU (1); Ohio State (1); East Tennessee State (1); Southern Miss (1).

