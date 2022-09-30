Vanderbilt men’s golf maintains top spot, Stanford makes big jump in Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll

Todd Kelly
·2 min read

Vanderbilt has retained its No. 1 spot in the Sept. 30 Bushnell/Golfweek Div. I Coaches Poll. The Commodores received 14 of a possible 16 first-place votes.

Vanderbilt has a win, in the Frederica Cup, and a runner-up finish, at SEC Match Play, so far this season.

Oklahoma, which also received a first-place vote, is No. 2 up, up from No. 4. Stantord, which got a first-place vote, and Auburn and tied for third this time around. Both made big jumps with the Cardinal jumping up from No. 15 and the Tigers climbing from No. 13.

Illinois, which won the inaugural Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan, is No. 5.

Arizona State, Texas Tech, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and Florida make up the rest of the top 10.

Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll – Sept. 30

Rank

University (First-place votes)

Points 

Previous

1

Vanderbilt (14)

398

1

2

Oklahoma (1)

354

4

T-3

Stanford (1)

323

15

T-3

Auburn

323

13

5

Illinois

304

11

6

Arizona State

297

5

7

Texas Tech

279

8

8

Georgia Tech

261

6

9

Texas A&M

251

17

10

Florida

246

3

11

Oklahoma State

213

7

12

Tennessee

204

12

13

North Carolina

187

2

14

Florida State

185

18

15

Virginia

178

RV

16

Alabama

159

RV

17

Georgia

124

16

18

Georgia Southern

105

24

19

Texas

96

9

20

Notre Dame

81

20

T-21

Kansas State

71

NR

T-21

Wake Forest

71

19

23

Arizona

61

25

24

Washington

55

22

25

Pepperdine

46

10

Others receiving votes: Arkansas (45); Washington State (37); San Diego State (34); Oregon (33); Mississippi (32); Colorado State (25); LSU (24); North Florida (23); Lipscomb (15); Liberty (9); Louisville (6); Kansas (6); Wisconsin (4); Long Beach State (4); Mississippi State (4); Purdue (4); Baylor (3); Duke (3); Illinois State (3); Utah (2); Clemson (2); Little Rock (2); Charlotte (2); Kent State (2); BYU (1); Ohio State (1); East Tennessee State (1); Southern Miss (1).

