No. 2 Georgia (3-0) travels to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt (1-2) this Saturday at noon.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 40-13 win over South Carolina in the SEC opener and the Commodores return home after a 41-23 loss to Stanford.

Vanderbilt, under first-year head coach Clark Lea, has a tall task ahead in trying to contain Georgia’s high-powered offense and score against UGA’s top-ranked defense.

Here’s what Vanderbilt media is saying about Georgia ahead of kickoff:

Vanderbilt football vs. Georgia: Here's our score prediction

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean

"Through three games, the Bulldogs have allowed one offensive touchdown, in the fourth quarter of last week's rout of South Carolina. Before that, Clemson only managed a field goal and UAB scored on a pick-six by third-string quarterback Carson Beck. The Gamecocks also scored on Georgia's backups. If Vanderbilt can manage a single touchdown on offense, it will be an accomplishment against perhaps the nation's best defense. Last season's game in Athens was postponed once, then canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Commodores that compounded opt-outs and injuries. The Bulldogs were frustrated at the news because it was supposed to be their senior night."

Three Matchups to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Georgia

By Hunter Lee, Vanderbilt Hustler

"Vanderbilt rushed for 247 yards last week against Stanford, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. One of the key developments was improved push from the interior of the offensive line. Guards Cole Clemens and Ben Cox and center Julian Hernandez played well, and they will have to generate an even better push against a stout defensive line anchored by nose tackle Jordan Davis, a senior who was voted preseason First-Team All-SEC by the media. Georgia has been a nearly impossible team to run against, thanks in large part to Davis. Against Clemson, the Bulldogs surrendered just two rushing yards on 23 carries. Two weeks later, they gave up just 82 rushing yards to South Carolina on 34 carries. Vanderbilt will not get near the 5.6 yards per carry mark they put up last week, but if it can establish the run, churn out 100 rushing yards and not be completely one-dimensional, the Commodores could make this game more competitive than expected."

Vanderbilt looking for cracks in No. 2 Georgia's elite defense

By Robbie Weinstein, Vandy 247

"Through three games this fall, No. 2 Georgia has been close to perfect on defense. The Bulldogs' defense has allowed just 23 points all season while accounting for 16 of its own with two touchdowns and one safety; even Clemson managed nothing but a measly field goal. Vanderbilt must find a way to produce yards and points against that unit on Saturday. While the Commodores' offense has improved since the opener, they have not faced an opponent anywhere close to Georgia's level. Head coach Clark Lea said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference that the Bulldogs do just about everything well defensively."

