Vanderbilt live score updates vs. Alabama A&M in college basketball game

Vanderbilt basketball has had a bad two weeks.

It's been 15 days since the Commodores last won a game, defeating Central Arkansas on Nov. 17. Since then, they have lost three straight, including blowouts at the hands of Arizona State and Boston College. They have the chance to change that Saturday against Alabama A&M at Memorial Gymnasium.

Vanderbilt (3-4) has also seen a litany of injuries, though the situation is improving. Tyrin Lawrence, Ven-Allen Lubin and Ezra Manjon have all returned after missing time. Colin Smith missed the last two games with a concussion.

Lee Dort is also suspended from the team indefinitely after his arrest on allegations of assault by strangulation.

Alabama A&M (1-5) is already playing its third Nashville team of the season. The Bulldogs beat Tennessee State and lost to Lipscomb. They also have losses to Cleveland State, ETSU, North Alabama and Auburn.

Streaming: SEC Network+

Game time: 4 p.m. CT

Betting odds: Vanderbilt by 16.5

