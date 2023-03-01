Vanderbilt at Kentucky Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Vanderbilt at Kentucky prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, March 1

Vanderbilt at Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Vanderbilt (16-13), Kentucky (20-9)

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Well look at who wants to be a part of the NCAA Tournament fun.

It’s going to a minor miracle – like a win here, and then over Mississippi State, and then a deep run in the SEC Tournament just to get seriously in the discussion – but Vanderbilt has won six out of its last seven games.

Why? It’s a deep team that’s able to get production from a slew of spots, it’s making its threes, and it’s doing a great job of getting to the free throw line.

There might be a whole lot of flaws – there’s zero happening on the move because the defense does next to nothing to force takeaways – but it’s a team that finds ways to come up with that one key play on both ends to get by. But …

Why Kentucky Will Win

Well look at who wants to be a part of the NCAA Tournament fun.

The Wildcats woke up just in time with four straight wins to all but lock up a spot in the show. The scoring has improved, the extra passes are there to help improve the shooting percentage, and overall it’s playing like a team that knows the machine has turned on.

They beat Vandy the first time around helped by being +15 in rebounding margin, and they’re about to do it again. They’re crushing teams on the offensive boards lately, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Vanderbilt needs to hold its own on the boards to win. That’s not going to happen.

Neither defense forces a lot of mistakes, but Kentucky is much better on the move. At home, it’ll generate enough momentum to carry through a few second half lulls when the Commodore threes start to hit. It’ll be a rough landing, but UK will get there.

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Kentucky 74. Vanderbilt 65

Line: Kentucky -10, o/u: 141.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Ranking: 3

