Vanderbilt at Kentucky Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Vanderbilt at Kentucky prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, March 1
Vanderbilt at Kentucky How To Watch
Date: Wednesday, March 1
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: Vanderbilt (16-13), Kentucky (20-9)
Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Game Preview
Why Vanderbilt Will Win
Well look at who wants to be a part of the NCAA Tournament fun.
It’s going to a minor miracle – like a win here, and then over Mississippi State, and then a deep run in the SEC Tournament just to get seriously in the discussion – but Vanderbilt has won six out of its last seven games.
Why? It’s a deep team that’s able to get production from a slew of spots, it’s making its threes, and it’s doing a great job of getting to the free throw line.
There might be a whole lot of flaws – there’s zero happening on the move because the defense does next to nothing to force takeaways – but it’s a team that finds ways to come up with that one key play on both ends to get by. But …
Why Kentucky Will Win
Well look at who wants to be a part of the NCAA Tournament fun.
The Wildcats woke up just in time with four straight wins to all but lock up a spot in the show. The scoring has improved, the extra passes are there to help improve the shooting percentage, and overall it’s playing like a team that knows the machine has turned on.
They beat Vandy the first time around helped by being +15 in rebounding margin, and they’re about to do it again. They’re crushing teams on the offensive boards lately, and …
What’s Going To Happen
Vanderbilt needs to hold its own on the boards to win. That’s not going to happen.
Neither defense forces a lot of mistakes, but Kentucky is much better on the move. At home, it’ll generate enough momentum to carry through a few second half lulls when the Commodore threes start to hit. It’ll be a rough landing, but UK will get there.
Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Prediction, Line
Kentucky 74. Vanderbilt 65
Line: Kentucky -10, o/u: 141.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Ranking: 3
