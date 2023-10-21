Vanderbilt Industrial uses size, ground game to pull away from London

Vanderbilt Industrial used its size to lead a punishing rushing attack and made a few halftime adjustments to help the Cobras beat London 56-28 in a District 15-3A Division I game Friday at Pirate Stadium.

The Cobras outscored London 35-7 in the second half and finished the game on a 42-7 surge to hand the Pirates their second district loss of the season.

Industrial was paced by the 1-2 punch of quarterback Ashton Garza and running back Cooper Martin, who combined to run for more than 420 yards.

London's passing game struck for several big plays from sophomore quarterback Alexander Manning, with freshman Aiden Salinas contributing two touchdowns, before the Cobras slowed the Pirates after the break.

Friday's highlights

The Pirates evened the score with a perfect 48-yard strike from Manning to Salinas in the first half after a brilliant pump fake and London took the lead on a pick-6 from Israel Leal.

Garza provided big play after big play, totaling 11 carries that were 10 yards or longer for Industrial.

Manning hit Jeremiah Leos for a 30-yard TD to give London a 21-14 lead with 6:38 until half, but the Cobras scored before the break and pulled away in the second half, holding the Pirates to one score.

Friday's stars

Manning led London going 15 of 30 passing for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Salinas caught four passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns and Leos added five receptions for 63 yards and a score.

The Cobras held London to minus-17 yards rushing.

Industrial averaged more than eight yards a carry with Garza finishing with 19 carries for 236 yards and Martin tallying 187 yards on 26 carries. Each player ran for three touchdowns.

Martin added 78 yards receiving and another touchdown.

They said it

London head coach Robbie Moreno on the game: "I am proud of the game we played early. We executed the game plan and made some stops when we needed and it was 21-21. They made great adjustments at halftime and took our passing game away. They were able to control the box with five guys. I thought we gave our defense some poor field position. You do that against a good team and they are going to put you away quickly."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: High school football: Industrial uses rushing attack to topple London