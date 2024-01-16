Vanderbilt hires Chris Klenakis as offensive line coach, replacing AJ Blazek | Report

Three days after Vanderbilt lost its offensive line coach, it found a replacement.

Veteran assistant coach Chris Klenakis, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Kennesaw State, has been hired as offensive line coach, according to a report Monday from Football Scoop, an outlet that covers the college football coaching industry.

Klenakis’ offense averaged 26.1 points per game for the FCS team that finished 3-6 last season.

Prior to that, Klenakis was the offensive line coach at Liberty in 2022 and a quality control analyst at South Alabama in 2021.

He has experience at the Power Five level, coaching at Arkansas from 2010-12, Iowa State in 2013 and Louisville from 2014-18. He was the offensive line coach at each stop. His time at Louisville coincided with quarterback Lamar Jackson’s decorated three-year run at the school, which included a 2016 season in which the future NFL MVP won the Heisman Trophy.

In his final year at Louisville, Klenakis was suspended after being charged with reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle. He reached a plea agreement two months later that required him to serve four days in jail and pay more than $700 in fines and fees.

At Vanderbilt, he’ll fill the position left by AJ Blazek, who left to become the offensive line coach at Wisconsin.

Klenakis will work under newly hired offensive coordinator Tim Beck, who joined the Commodores in December after two productive seasons as New Mexico State’s offensive coordinator.

With its new hires, Vanderbilt will look to improve an offense that finished 103rd among 133 FBS teams in scoring offense and 114th in total offense last season. The Commodores finished 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the SEC in 2023, their third season under coach Clark Lea.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt hires Chris Klenakis as offensive line coach | Report