Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee declares for NBA draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee has declared for the NBA draft.

School officials announced Lee's decision Friday, pointing out the 6-foot-2 junior hasn't hired an agent and still has the option to return to school.

Lee can return to school for his final season of eligibility if he withdraws from the draft pool by June 3.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lee averaged 18.6 points this past season and earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors from the league's coaches.

Lee issued a statement in which he thanked Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse ''and the entire Vanderbilt coaching staff for providing endless opportunities for me to be successful this season.'' Lee also thanked ''previous coaches, teammates and everyone else who has helped me throughout my journey.''

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25