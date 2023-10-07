Vanderbilt football's losing streak up to five with defeat at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — For Vanderbilt football against Florida, it was the same old, same old.

The offense, this time run by Ken Seals, made some explosive plays and put up strong results on a per-play basis, but drives frequently stalled out and the defense, ravaged by injuries, couldn't get consistent stops.

Despite putting up 6.3 yards per play and 334 total yards, the Commodores (2-5, 0-3 SEC) scored just 14 points. While they had only one turnover that didn't result in points for Florida (4-2, 2-1), the offense simply couldn't find enough efficiency to go with their big plays.

While Vanderbilt once hoped it could rack up four or five wins in the early part of the schedule to wind up bowl-eligible, it instead goes back to Nashville to face Georgia on a five-game losing streak after falling, 38-14.

Vanderbilt run game struggles again

Vanderbilt gave the majority of the carries to freshman Sedrick Alexander instead of usual starter Patrick Smith. The change didn't give the Commodores much of a boost, though. The most successful run plays were jet sweeps by Jayden McGowan while the rest of the running backs could get nothing going.

Vanderbilt leaned more heavily on its pass game, even in short yardage. Seals, starting again in place of AJ Swann, was not particularly efficient but he was able to connect with receivers for some huge plays that provided the Commodores' most successful plays of the day, including an 85-yard touchdown by Will Sheppard.

Commodores' secondary pool depleted

Vanderbilt was already down safety Jaylen Mahoney and corner BJ Anderson, but that group got even smaller as De'Rickey Wright, who started, was not dressed during the latter part of the game, and Martel Hight also suffered an apparent injury during the game.

As the secondary became depleted, Florida made more explosive plays in the passing game.

Even still, it didn't have a pass play more than 23 yards. Instead, quarterback Graham Mertz picked apart Vanderbilt with ruthless efficiency.

Third-down woes

Vanderbilt struggled on third down, getting just one conversion all day and failing three times on fourth down — once an incomplete fourth-and-goal pass from the 4, another a conversion to Quincy Skinner that immediately went the other way, as Skinner fumbled and the Gators recovered. There was one more in the fourth quarter as the Commodores were trying to get back in the game when Seals was sacked.

REDSHIRT TRACKER Vanderbilt football redshirt tracker: Which freshmen have played in more than four games?

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football falls to Florida, losing streak up to 5