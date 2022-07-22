Vanderbilt football, winner of zero SEC games since 2019, really received a first-place vote in the SEC preseason poll
At least one person in the SEC really believes in Clark Lea
The NCAA says fired Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt, his wife and his staff gave players cash and gifts throughout his tenure with the Vols.
A couple of 2023 CU commits offered their opinion on conference realignment
Mark Martin shares some old Dale Earnhardt stories on the Mark, Mamba and The Mayor Podcast, shedding light on how he had to let The Intimidator know he'd had enough on the race track.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the end of the ’Turnover Chain’ era in Miami.
The Indiana angler called the catch “one I’ll remember my entire life.”
Han Xu understandably grew up idolizing Yao Ming, mesmerized by the giant shadow the 7-foot-6 Hall of Famer cast each time he stepped onto an NBA court. Standing 6-10, Han would like to emulate Yao's impact — including his influence on the sport in China. The New York Liberty post player wants to be a female beacon of basketball in her native land.
An NFL fan took to Twitter to sell some J.J. Watt merchandise only to be answered by the Arizona Cardinals player himself.
A number of Dolphins players and others around the NFL shared the post as well.
The Dublin Coffman graduate finished the 200-meter in 22.26 seconds, finishing fifth in the world championships.
After Soto rejected a $440 million extension from Washington, the Nationals are now open to trading the slugger.
With training camps opening, the Rams have put a bow on the prior season by putting rings on their fingers. In so doing, the L.A. Rams have given one last middle finger to St. Louis. Instead of displaying a pair of Lombardi Trophies, given that the Rams won the Super Bowl in 1999 while headquartered [more]
The Mercedes star said that one F1 team is ‘not willing to engage’ on the prospect of a diversity inclusion charter
"I'm hoping that he will play maybe in December at the Hero and the father-son...I'm hoping three, maybe four tournaments before The Masters"
Korda had just one thing on her mind after her second-round 67, a nap.
As if Europe’s Ryder Cup campaign was not in enough of a mess after Henrik Stenson’s firing as captain on Wednesday, a major-winning candidate to replace the Swede has called the likelihood of Thomas Bjorn stepping up a “joke”.
The reigning NCAA and U.S. 200-meter champion could not duplicate her collegiate-record time against a loaded field.
The Browns signed a former #49ers QB, which is a further signal in their disinterest in a current 49ers QB.
Simmons' trade value is at an all-time low, and all the Instagram workout videos in the world are not going to change that.