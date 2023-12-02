Vanderbilt football wide receiver London Humphreys expected to enter transfer portal | Report

Vanderbilt football wide receiver London Humphreys is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports.

Humphreys was the Commodores' second-leading receiver as a true freshman with 439 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 20 yards per catch, the most of anyone with four or more catches.

A local product out of Christ Presbyterian Academy, if Humphreys ultimately leaves when the transfer portal officially opens for undergrads Monday, he would become the second wide receiver to leave the team after Jayden McGowan announced his intentions to enter the portal Friday.

Humphreys' former CPA teammate, cornerback Ondre Evans, is committed to Georgia. The report from 247Sports pegged the Bulldogs as a potential destination for Humphreys as well. Humphreys was the second-ranked recruit in Vanderbilt's 2023 class.

The Commodores' offense has taken a major hit through the transfer portal as three quarterbacks − AJ Swann, Ken Seals and Walter Taylor − have all announced intentions to enter. Reserve running back Patrick Smith also has entered the portal, and center Julian Hernandez said that he is done playing football. Left tackle Gunnar Hansen did say that he would return.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

