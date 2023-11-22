Vanderbilt football vs. Tennessee Vols: Score prediction, scouting report for rivalry week

Vanderbilt football had a surprisingly strong 2022 season, but that ended with a 56-0 dud against Tennessee. Now, the Commodores are trying to build the opposite narrative, with a season that's been full of disappointment so far but could be salvaged somewhat with a win over the Vols at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC), too, has seen a fair bit of disappointment this season after winning 11 games a year ago. But the Vols are still bowl bound, while Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) is playing for nothing but pride.

Former Commodores coach Derek Mason will be on the call Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network) as Vanderbilt tries to snap its four-game losing streak to Tennessee and nine-game losing streak overall.

Here's what to know about the matchup:

Quarterback uncertainty on both sides

On their faces, both Vanderbilt and Tennessee should have straightforward quarterback situations. Joe Milton has been the guy all year for the Vols, and the Commodores have rolled with Ken Seals for the past six games.

But Clark Lea wouldn't commit to a starting quarterback in his Tuesday press conference, and Tennessee fans have begun to call for five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava. Coach Josh Heupel left Iamaleava out of the Georgia game to maintain his redshirt, which opens the door for him to play against Vanderbilt.

"Milton struggled in the deep pass game and just those over the middle passes," Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson said. "So a new quarterback, I would assume would be a freshman. So just if he got in there, make him uncomfortable."

Injury updates

Vanderbilt is getting healthier, with linebacker/safety CJ Taylor a big name expected to return Saturday. But there are a few other players still banged up. Starting cornerback Martel Hight is questionable, Lea said. Several other key reserves are also questionable, including offensive lineman Leyton Nelson and safeties Savion Riley and Marlen Sewell. Defensive lineman Yilanan Ouattara is also out after undergoing season-ending surgery.

The Vols have had injuries on their offensive line. Starting guard Javontez Spraggins is out and Tennessee also has starting safety Wesley Walker questionable.

Jeudy-Lally's homecoming

Defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally was part of Vanderbilt's 2021 team but transferred that offseason to BYU and then again to Tennessee.

This season, Jeudy-Lally has played in all 11 games and is sixth on the team with 33 tackles. He also has four tackles for loss and one interception.

Vanderbilt score prediction vs Tennessee

Tennessee 34, Vanderbilt 14: With Tennessee's injuries and uncertainty over the quarterback situation, there is a window for Vanderbilt to make it a close game, but the Commodores have struggled immensely against teams that run up-tempo systems like the Vols.

