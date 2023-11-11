Vanderbilt football vs. South Carolina: Score updates from SEC Week 11
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Vanderbilt football will bear the weight of two losing streaks with its game against South Carolina on Saturday. One, a 14-game losing streak to the Gamecocks. The other, the Commodores' eight-game losing streak of their own.
Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6 SEC) has yet to win a road game this season, or a game in general after the first week of September. But South Carolina (3-6, 1-5) has struggled too. The Gamecocks are coming off a win over Jacksonville State by just 10 points and are the only other team in the SEC East with fewer than three conference wins.
Ken Seals is set to start at quarterback for Vanderbilt.
PORTAL CHANGES? Why Clark Lea sees increased usage of NIL, transfer portal in Vanderbilt football's future
Vanderbilt football vs. South Carolina: Game time, TV info, betting odds
Game time: 11 a.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Betting odds: South Carolina by 14
Vanderbilt football vs. South Carolina: Live score updates
Check back for live updates as kickoff approaches.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football score updates vs. South Carolina